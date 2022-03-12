UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Commonwealth Service

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend Monday's Commonwealth Service, Buckingham Palace has said, in what was due to have been the 95-year-old's first in-person public engagement since being advised to rest by her doctors. The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been little seen in public since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment, and was then instructed by her medical team to rest. Last month, she tested positive for COVID-19 but was well enough to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday. Apar...