UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Commonwealth Service

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend Monday's Commonwealth Service, Buckingham Palace has said, in what was due to have been the 95-year-old's first in-person public engagement since being advised to rest by her doctors. The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been little seen in public since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment, and was then instructed by her medical team to rest. Last month, she tested positive for COVID-19 but was well enough to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday. Apar...
GOP lawmaker reveals 'biggest regret' is not voting to impeach Trump for extorting Ukraine
March 11, 2022
Russian strongman Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in one Republican revealing his "biggest regret" during more than a decade in Congress.
"I want to be honest, in congress I have only a few votes that in hindset (sic), I regret. My biggest regret was voting against the first impeachment of Donald Trump," Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) posted in a Twitter thread on Friday evening.
"It’s important for political leaders to be transparent and admit regret when needed. The bottom line, Donald Trump withheld lethal aid to Ukraine so he could use it as leverage for his campaign," he explained.
"This is a shameful and illegal act, directly hurting the Ukraine defense today," wrote Kinzinger, who was deployed to the US-Mexico border in 2019 in his role as a Lt. Colonel in the Air National Guard.
"I wish i could go back in time and Vote for it, but I cannot," wrote the Republican who did vote to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
He added that Alexander Vindman and others "deserve our appreciation."
Thread (and admission): 1) I want to be honest, in congress I have only a few votes that in hindset, I regret. My biggest regret was voting against the first impeachment of Donald Trump.— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger) 1647049221
3) I wish i could go back in time and Vote for it, but I cannot. What we can do now is to ensure that this NEVER happens again, and that we all put the interests of our nation above our party. @AVindman and others deserve our appreciation.— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger) 1647049222
WATCH: Bill Maher stuns NYT writer with salacious wisecrack about Putin and Fox News
March 11, 2022
"Real Time" host Bill Maher shocked New York Times opinion writer Frank Bruni with a lewd joke about Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.
Carlson has been harshly criticized for parroting Russian propaganda about Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
"New rule, somebody has to get in touch with Vladimir Putin's mistress, the gymnast Alina Kabaeva, and ask her what she's smiling about," he said as he displayed a picture of the Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast performing a handstand with her legs bent back over her head and a large smile.
"And, uh, what do you call a position where you blow Putin and twist yourself up in knots?" he asked.
"Oh, oh right — the Tucker Carlson," he said with a photo of the anchor with his mouth agape.
Bruni's mouth also opened wide after Maher delivered his joke.
What @FrankBruni's expression when Bill Maher tells a @TuckerCarlson BJ joke on #RealTime!pic.twitter.com/NiO0SKl3Dh— Bob Brigham (@Bob Brigham) 1647058257
Bill Maher complains about backlash against invasion of Ukraine: 'Now, everything Russian is bad'
March 11, 2022
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher discussed the global backlash against Russia after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.
"Americans...when they go all out on something. Like, now, everything Russian is bad," Maher said during his opening monologue on Friday evening. "Everything!"
"I mean, we are boycotting everything. Russian vodka? Pour that sh*t down the drain. Wouldn't it be better if we used it up?" he asked.
"Russian dressing, can't have that," he complained. "Don't even think about playing that game where you take a revolver and put one bullet in."
The comedian continued to discuss the invasion of Ukraine in the context of a romantic comedy.
Watch #RealTime host whine about Americans going all out to boycott Vladimir Putin's #Russia after he invaded #Ukraine.pic.twitter.com/UnUEiY0rik— Bob Brigham (@Bob Brigham) 1647055376
