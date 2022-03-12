UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Commonwealth Service

"It’s important for political leaders to be transparent and admit regret when needed. The bottom line, Donald Trump withheld lethal aid to Ukraine so he could use it as leverage for his campaign," he explained.

"This is a shameful and illegal act, directly hurting the Ukraine defense today," wrote Kinzinger, who was deployed to the US-Mexico border in 2019 in his role as a Lt. Colonel in the Air National Guard.

"I wish i could go back in time and Vote for it, but I cannot," wrote the Republican who did vote to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He added that Alexander Vindman and others "deserve our appreciation."







