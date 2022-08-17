UK's Royal Mail staff vote for fresh strike action

LONDON (Reuters) - Staff at Britain's Royal Mail have voted in favour of industrial action over proposed changes to a workforce agreement, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Wednesday. More than 98% of those who voted backed taking strike action, the union said, in what would be the second walk out by more than 115,000 postal workers this summer. "The ongoing attempts of Royal Mail Group to whittle away people's hard-won working conditions will be met with fierce opposition," CWU Deputy General Secretary Terry Pullinger said in a statement. The strikes are the latest in a wave of in...
Canadian mayor profanely taunts QAnon 'imbeciles' who tried to perform citizens arrests on her police
August 17, 2022
A group of QAnon believers over the weekend tried to conduct citizens arrests of police officers in the city of Peterborough, Ontario -- and then promptly got thrown into the slammer themselves.
As Vice News reports, the QAnon faithful were in the city at the behest of Romana Didulo, the so-called "QAnon Queen" who earlier this year declared herself to be the "Leader of the World" during an event at a campground parking lot.
Didulo instructed her supporters to arrest the Peterborough officers for enforcing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions such as mask requirements.
As Vice News recounts, Didulo's plan resulted in one follower being "charged with two counts of assaulting police" another follower being slapped with "charges of mischief and resisting arrest" and a third being "arrested and charged with a myriad of charges, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon."
Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien took to Twitter on Tuesday to profanely mock the QAnon believers who thought they could get away with arresting her city's police officers.
"People have been asking me to comment on the events of the past weekend," she wrote. "I hate giving airtime/spotlight to these imbeciles. Here is my comment: f*ck off, you f*ckwads."
\u201cPeople have been asking me to comment on the events of the past weekend in #ptbo. I hate giving airtime/spotlight to these imbeciles. Here is my comment: fuck off, you fuckwads. \ud83d\udc81\ud83c\udffb\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\u201d— Diane Therrien (@Diane Therrien) 1660678309
More anti-government extremist Boogaloo Bois are reportedly headed to Ukraine to fight
August 17, 2022
Members of the Boogaloo Bois may not support the American government, but they're happy to fight for Ukraine, according to Vice News.
The group's former leader, Mike Dunn, has been fighting in Ukraine already, but he says at least ten new members are headed to the front to "help." Ukrainians on the ground have seen American "soldiers" waving tropical-looking flags, assuming they're coming as far away as Hawaii, but that isn't the case.
"The movement made its way offline and onto American streets in early 2020, when groups of young men in Hawaiian shirts carrying AR-style rifles started showing up to anti-lockdown protests," explained Vice.
The term "boogaloo" came from memes that encourage a violent uprising against the American government and the start of a second civil war. Aside from Jan. 6, a violent uprising never happened. So, the group has taken their fetish for war to the war in Ukraine.
"I’ve met a couple of Americans here that are active Boogaloo Bois, and I have more Boogaloo Bois that will be arriving here,” Dunn, who was recovering in a hospital until recently, told VICE News.
“They’ll be going through background checks and processing into whatever unit picks them,” Dunn said. “Whenever a unit takes them, they’ll process into and start fighting, to either get experience or to reignite some type of passion in their lives, for the excitement, I guess.”
“Whenever a unit takes them, they’ll process into and start fighting, to either get experience or to reignite some type of passion in their lives, for the excitement, I guess," he said.
Dunn, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps before being discharged for a medical reason, said that he was part of a combat support unit of foreign fighters connected to Ukrainian fighters.
"In his telling, a Russian advance pierced the lines of the 79th in the Donetsk region, and his unit was dispatched to stem it but was ambushed in the process," the report said about Dunn's experience.
There has been a concern for years that war in Ukraine could lead to a training ground for far-right terrorists.
"Azov Battalion, an ultranationalist unit within the Ukrainian military, is dogged by its connections to neo-Nazism and the global far-right," said the report.
But thus far there's no evidence that shows that's happening. The Ukraine government is aware of the concern, however. Even as far back as 2019, Vice explained that Ukraine deported two foreign fighters back to the U.S. because they were engaged in far-right terrorist activities.
The report names two other men, one from Ohio, henry Hoefit, who even spoke to the media about his deployment. He was back after two weeks claiming that foreign fighters were being used as cannon fodder and being forced to fight in conflict zones like Kyiv without gear.
The lack of equipment has been a common complaint by foreign fighters who never fully understood the degree to which Ukraine was fighting the war alone. Finally, over the past several months, foreign governments have sent resources and equipment that could better help. Defense contractors have sent helmets and other equipment but more continues to be needed.
Florida sheriffs caught on video briefing armed right-wing group before they headed to Capitol on Jan. 6
August 17, 2022
Video footage shows Florida sheriffs giving a security briefing to an armed right-wing group that was heading to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Daily Dot reports.
The videos show the Homeland Security Division of the Flagler County, Florida Sheriff’s Office meeting with the The Flagler Liberty Coalition (FLC) and other pro-Trump protestors who were about to leave for Washington, D.C.
"The Flagler Liberty Coalition (FLC) recommended its members pack body armor, mace, and knives—which they said were for protection—and were working with Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins to bring crowds to D.C. that day. Mullins has faced criticism from his fellow local politicians for attending the protests that turned into the Capitol insurrection," the Dot's report stated. "Together, the group brought three buses of people to Washington on Jan. 6."
The Daily Dot's Eric Levai contends that the video is the best evidence yet of links between pro-Trump politicians, law enforcement, and right-wing groups in the lead up to the Capitol riot. The videos have since been deleted from YouTube.
The video was recorded by independent journalist Tracey Eaton and shows a sheriff warning the group that antifa will be at the Capitol and plans to use "fire" as a weapon. On the group's website, the intent to go to the Capitol that day was expressed openly. One person in the group warned that the government might fry their cellphones if they stormed the Capitol.
The briefing took place one day before the Capitol riot.
Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies Mike Lutz warned people in the video to travel in groups because they might be attacked by antifa if they're alone. In another video, FLC member Mark Phillips tells protestors to bring helmets, body armor, mace, pepper spray, and knives and says that some members of the group will be in “fight mode.”
"I want everyone coming back from this trip with a win," Lutz says. "We need to take our country back and we need to show up for our president.
None of the FLC members have been arrested or charged with any crimes related to Jan. 6.
