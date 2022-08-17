UK's Royal Mail staff vote for fresh strike action

LONDON (Reuters) - Staff at Britain's Royal Mail have voted in favour of industrial action over proposed changes to a workforce agreement, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Wednesday. More than 98% of those who voted backed taking strike action, the union said, in what would be the second walk out by more than 115,000 postal workers this summer. "The ongoing attempts of Royal Mail Group to whittle away people's hard-won working conditions will be met with fierce opposition," CWU Deputy General Secretary Terry Pullinger said in a statement. The strikes are the latest in a wave of in...