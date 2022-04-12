UK says 'all options are on the table' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -All options would be on the table in how the West responds to any use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday Britain was working with its partners to verify the details of reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where thousands are believed to have died during a near-seven week siege. "There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response a...