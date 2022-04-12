UK says 'all options are on the table' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -All options would be on the table in how the West responds to any use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday Britain was working with its partners to verify the details of reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where thousands are believed to have died during a near-seven week siege. "There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response a...
Wisconsin Republican's deleted emails reveal communications with election deniers and other officials
April 12, 2022
A massive set of previously deleted emails released by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos last week show him and members of his staff regularly in communication with advocates of conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and unveil new details about Vos’ agreement with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who has been conducting a review of the election on behalf of Vos and the Assembly.
Last week, Vos released 20,000 pages of emails following an open records request and a lawsuit from the government watchdog group American Oversight. American Oversight fought for the release of emails that had been deleted from government accounts, opening a way to get around state legislators’ practice of regularly deleting their communications.
Because Vos’ release of the emails was so massive, American Oversight has so far processed and published just 150 pages from the large cache the group received. The emails reveal interview requests to Vos from right-wing media outlets such as One American News Network and Newsmax; emails from lawyers who worked with Rudy Giuliani and other prominent members of the fight to keep former President Donald Trump in office; insights into Gableman’s contract and how Gableman’s investigation has proceeded since it started last June.
The emails show that in January, Gableman and Vos attorney Steve Fawcett were discussing an extension of Gableman’s contract with the Legislature and Fawcett suggested cutting Gableman’s salary in half.
Fawcett’s suggested amendment said that Gableman would be paid $11,000 a month for January, February and March if he delivered a final report on the election to the Legislature and the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections by the end of February. After March, Gableman would be paid $5,500 per month until all litigation related to the review was completed.
This language isn’t included in the contract extension that Vos and Gableman eventually signed and on March 1, Gableman presented a report but told committee members that it was only a “second interim report.”
Vos and Gableman have each expressed frustration with the lawsuits against the review, which include local and elections officials raising constitutional objections to subpoenas requesting private interviews.
Gableman’s review was initially given a budget of $676,000.
The emails also show a flurry of activity within Vos’ office as he and his staff attempted to figure out how to respond to growing calls for extensive reviews of the 2020 election from the Republican base and the farthest right-wing members of the Assembly GOP caucus.
Initially, Vos said he’d hire several former police officers to conduct a review of the election, but eventually decided to hire Gableman and establish a “special counsel” to investigate Republican claims of fraud.
Nearly a year later, even the hiring of Gableman hasn’t been enough to quell Republican complaints as Vos faces a primary challenge and some members of the Legislature continue to call for more extreme measures.
The batch of emails includes a number of communications from Michael Sandvick, a former Milwaukee police detective whom Vos initially hired to conduct the investigation.
In an email to former Vos adviser Joe Handrick, Sandvick asks for former conservative Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly to forward affidavits about the counting of ballots in Milwaukee. Kelly, who lost his seat to Jill Karofsky in April of 2020, is considering running for the Supreme Court again. Kelly has not been prominently involved in Republican efforts to cast doubt on the 2020 election results, but has written in favor of changes to election law that Republicans have called for.
“Joe [I’ve been told] Dan Kelly is in possession of affidavits regarding observations made by observers at the Milwaukee central count. Could you ask him to forward copies [if they] exist,” Sandvick wrote in early June of 2021.
That same day, members of Vos’ staff and producers for the right-wing media outlet Newsmax were exchanging several emails about the speaker’s appearance on the channel that morning to talk about Sandvick’s hiring.
Last summer, as the investigation evolved from three former cops into the establishment of Gableman’s office of special counsel, Vos and his staff received emails from and communicated with a wide variety of election conspiracists.
A few days after Vos’ appearance on Newsmax, Victoria Toensing, an attorney who, along with Giuliani, assisted in Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results, sent an email to Vos asking to discuss his proposed changes to state election law.
“Robin, I am a Washington DC lawyer who worked with Rudy et al after November election,” Toensing wrote on June 7. “I would like to discuss an issue with you re your revisions to state election law. Is there a good time today after noon to call you?”
The released emails do not include a response from Vos.
On July 16, Vos and a number of other Republican legislators received an email from Jefferson Davis calling for a “full-forensic audit” of the 2020 election. Davis, former Menomonee Falls Village President, has been one of the state’s loudest backers of widely discredited election conspiracy claims and has aligned himself with Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport), whose gubernatorial campaign has been largely based on attacks against the state’s election administration.
“It is abundantly clear and painfully obvious that there was widespread election fraud in these 9 counties if not more,” Davis wrote. “Our most sacred right and privilege in Wisconsin is to be able to vote and to know our vote will be counted honestly and with total transparency without any fear or concern of that vote being compromised or cancelled due to election fraud. Please honor this decades old tradition and law by immediately conducting a full-forensic audit (i.e. ballots, machines, tabulators, thumb drives, chain of custody, software, logins, scanners, etc.) of the November 3, 2020 Election.”
Last month, Vos met with Davis and other election skeptics as he attempted to appease members of his caucus calling for more extreme measures — including the legally impossible move of decertifying the 2020 election results.
One month after Davis’ email, Vos’ chief of staff Jenny Toftness received an email from Thomas Schreibel, a Republican attorney and member of the Republican National Committee (RNC). Schreibel was attempting to connect Vos with members of the RNC.
“I talked to the speaker yesterday about connecting him with the [RNC] to talk election integrity,” Schriebel wrote on August 13.
Four days later, the records show Toftness as a “required attendee” of a scheduled conference call with Schreibel and a member of the RNC titled “RNC Election Integrity.”
That same month, an unsigned draft letter in the records addressed to Assembly Republicans lays out the supposed case for allowing Gableman to expand the scope of his review.
“After preliminary inquiries into the 2020 election by our appointed special counsel, former Justice Mike Gableman, it has become clear that the scope and authority of the independent investigation of the 2020 election irregularities must be expanded,” the draft, dated August 16, states. “We believe additional resources will be necessary in order for Justice Gableman to fully undertake a more robust investigation. These extra resources may be used to hire investigators as needed, work with data experts, travel for investigative needs, and hire professionals as he determines appropriate. If Justice Gableman concludes that another audit in addition to the forensic audit being conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) is necessary, we will support that effort.”
A few days later, Gableman sent a “status letter” to members of Vos’ staff, with the added note that these are his “preliminary” observations and that he doesn’t expect this letter to be made public while he’s still conducting his work.
The belief that any documents created while his investigation was still active should remain secret was a legal theory expressed by Gableman’s attorneys as they attempted to fight records requests from American Oversight.
In his August status letter, Gableman wrote that he wanted to focus on three topics in his review — the Wisconsin Elections Commission, outside funds received by municipalities to assist with election administration and problems with voting machines.
In the eight months since that status update, Gableman has dropped the focus on machines but remained adamant that there is evidence of wrongdoing by the WEC and the leadership of several Democratic-leaning cities who received grants from a group partially funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
All of the theories and apparent evidence presented by Gableman to prove his allegations have been debunked.
Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
Texas judge's staff indicted in $11 million vax contract awards scandal
April 12, 2022
Three employees of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo have been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to how they helped award a contract for COVID-19 vaccine outreach last year.
The Harris County district clerk lists two felony counts each for chief of staff Alex Triantaphyllis, policy director Wallis Nader and former policy aide Aaron Dunn. The charges are misuse of official information and tampering with a government record.
The charges add weight to a scandal Hidalgo has attempted to dismiss as politically motivated, and they threaten to tarnish her carefully cultivated image as an ethically minded public servant as she seeks reelection this year. Hidalgo is widely seen as a rising star in the Texas Democratic Party and a future statewide candidate.
The three employees were part of a selection committee to choose a vendor for a COVID-19 vaccine outreach campaign Hidalgo wanted. The committee, which also included members of the county health department, unanimously awarded an $11 million contract to Elevate Strategies, a small political consulting firm owned by Felicity Pereyra, who has previously worked on Democratic campaigns.
The committee had rated a cheaper bid from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston highest in a scoring competition. After interviewing the top applicants, the group decided to award the contract to Elevate. Hidalgo's office said the firm's background in political communications was exactly the skill set needed for the vaccine outreach campaign, which was to include digital ad buys and door-to-door canvassing.
Republicans have seized on this as evidence of corruption, alleging without evidence that Hidalgo was funneling money to help the Democratic Party build relationships with voters. Hidalgo accused Republican county commissioners of spreading conspiracy theories, though she agreed to cancel the contract in September because she said it had become too politicized.
Court records filed by the Texas Rangers, who are assisting prosecutors, suggest the inquiry focuses on whether Hidalgo’s office inappropriately involved Pereyra in designing the bid proposal she would later win.
Hidalgo did not respond to a request for comment. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s office said it could only confirm charges after delivering arrest warrants to defendants.
Republican County Commissioner Jack Cagle, who began asking questions about the contract last summer, said in a statement he took no pride "in being right about this."
"This is a major black eye for Harris County," Cagle said. "Now it’s time for the courts to sort it out."
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/04/11/lina-hidalgo-staff-indictments-contract-scandal/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids’ families, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
April 12, 2022
Do you work with or for Texas Child Protective Services? We’d like to talk to you. The Texas Tribune is pursuing a number of stories involving the state’s child protective services agency, and we’d like to speak with as many staffers as possible. You can contact reporter Reese Oxner at roxner@texastribune.org or Eleanor Klibanoff at eleanor.klibanoff@texastribune.org. You can also leak us a tip by contacting us over Signal at 512-745-2713.
Morgan Davis, a transgender man, joined Texas’ child welfare agency as an investigator to be the advocate he never had growing up.
Less than a year later, one of the first cases under Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to investigate parents of transgender children landed on his desk.
His supervisors in the Travis County office of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services offered to reassign the case, but maybe, he thought, he was the right person for the job.
“If somebody was going to do it, I’m glad it was me,” Davis said.
He hoped it would be reassuring to the family to see a transgender man at the helm of the investigation. But the family’s lawyer didn’t see it that way.
“She said, ‘I know your intentions are good. But by walking in that door, as a representative for the state, you are saying in a sense that you condone this, that you agree with it,’” Davis said.
“It hit me like a thunderbolt. It’s true,” he said. “By me being there, for even a split second, a child could think they’ve done something wrong.”
Davis resigned shortly after. Since the directive went into effect, each member of his four-person unit has put in their notice as well.
While the attorney general’s office has gone to great lengths to defend the governor’s directive in court, the agency responsible for carrying out the investigations has been roiled by resistance and resignations as employees struggle with ethical questions they’ve never faced before.
More than half a dozen child abuse investigators told The Texas Tribune that they either have resigned or are actively job hunting as a result of the directive.
A spokesperson for DFPS declined to comment on the resignations or answer specific questions, citing pending litigation.
“In all investigations we follow state law to determine if abuse or neglect has occurred, and we will continue to do so,” the department said in a statement.
The employees, most of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their jobs, said they feel conflicted — unwilling to undertake what they see as discriminatory investigations and critical of the agency’s internal response to requests for guidance, but haunted by what a mass exodus of experienced child abuse investigators would mean for the state’s most vulnerable children.
“Things are already slipping through the cracks. … We will see investigations that get closed where intervention could have occurred,” one supervisor said. “And children will die in Texas.”
Morgan Davis gave notice of his resignation on April 4. “If this is the hill I go out on, I’m proud to do it,” Davis said. Credit: Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune
A “heartbreaking” investigation
From the moment he got the case, Davis felt the conflict acutely. He joined DFPS to help children facing abuse and neglect, not children receiving medical care under the direction of a doctor — medical care that made such a difference in his own life.
Gender-affirming care is endorsed by all the major medical associations as the proper treatment for gender dysphoria, the distress someone can feel when their assigned sex doesn’t align with their gender identity. While many young people focus on social transition — dressing differently or using different pronouns — some are prescribed puberty blockers, which are reversible, or hormone therapy.
[What is gender-affirming medical care for transgender children? Here’s what you need to know.]
Davis felt the directive was an unnecessary overreach — he knew firsthand the care and caution that doctors take when prescribing treatments for gender dysphoria.
Even the person who made the child abuse report didn’t seem to agree with the directive: Davis said they were sobbing on the phone, distraught that they were reporting the family, but the person was mandated by law to report child abuse and feared the consequences of not making a report.
“[They] said to me, ‘Just promise me you’ll be kind,’” Davis remembered.
When he visited the family, the house was clean, the pantry was well stocked and the kids were healthy, happy and well loved. He tried to be as reassuring as possible, reiterating again and again what a good job the parents were doing raising their children in a safe and loving way.
But the family was clearly terrified, he said.
“It was just heartbreaking to me, to everyone, to see what we were doing, to see what we had become,” Davis said.
After that, Davis said he couldn’t keep working for an agency that would target families this way. Last week, he put in his notice; he is going to keep working until mid-May to wrap up as many of his open cases as he can to help minimize the burden on his colleagues.
But even though Davis told his supervisor there was no evidence of abuse, the investigation into that child’s family will remain open, likely long after he’s left, while the state continues to fight in court for the right to investigate parents just like those.
Inside the agency
Employees at the Travis County DFPS office say they found out about Abbott’s directive the same way most people did — on the news. They were shocked and devastated to see their agency become politicized, several said.
When they got an invitation to an emergency staff meeting the next day, many of them hoped they’d be told the agency wouldn’t be following the governor’s directive.
Instead, they received confirmation that they would now be required to open investigations into reports of parents who provide gender-affirming care to their children. They were instructed to treat these cases very differently than others.
According to a meeting agenda reviewed by the Tribune, supervisors were told that they needed to notify their chain of command when they received one of these cases (“as we know these can be difficult,” the agenda read) and that the agency’s general counsel would be working on guidelines to determine how to rule on these cases.
Several employees say they were told to mark all the cases under Abbott’s directive as sensitive, a rare designation usually reserved for cases in which DFPS employees are personally involved.
They were also instructed not to communicate about these cases in writing, a directive that struck the employees as unusual, unethical and risky.
“We document … as relentlessly as we do because it’s a way to make sure there’s individual responsibility for actions that are taken that can be tracked back to who made the decision,” said one Travis County child protective investigations supervisor. “I could be held responsible for a decision made in my case that I didn’t make, but I have no way to defend myself.”
Investigators and supervisors said they don’t typically investigate cases if the only allegation is that a parent is giving their child medication prescribed by a doctor. Instead, those cases are ruled out without a formal investigation and designated “priority none.”
In fact, they said, the agency usually gets involved in cases with the opposite problem: parents who won’t or don’t give their child prescribed medications.
But supervisors at the emergency staff meeting say they were told cases in which parents were providing medically prescribed gender-affirming care to their children could not be marked priority none and had to be investigated.
“This is literally a direct contradiction of the policy … because we are telling parents we understand that a doctor … is telling you to do this, but we don’t like it,” said one senior-level supervisor.
When people on the call pointed out that these cases would not meet the standards for physical abuse or medical neglect as laid out in the Texas Family Code, they were told that policy would be generated to match the directives, according to several employees who were in the meeting.
One senior-level supervisor said the response seemed to be, “basically, do it now and policy will catch up later, and everything will be fine.”
For a lot of employees, the special requirements on these cases have put them in an untenable situation.
“We already have such a high level of responsibility that our ethics can’t be called into question,” said another senior-level supervisor who is still employed by the agency. “We have the ability to remove people’s children. We have to be able to pass muster at every level. [This] has dramatically affected the trust that I have in this department as a whole.”
Many DFPS employees say they feel caught in a tug of war between their ethics and their obligations. They say they don’t want to be foot soldiers following Attorney General Ken Paxton and Abbott into this latest culture war, but they need their jobs and they worry about what will happen to vulnerable children if they leave.
Many of those who have stayed have been engaging in small acts of resistance to the directive. Last week, DFPS workers from several offices signed on to an amicus brief condemning the order. Several Travis County staff members wore T-shirts one day proclaiming their support for trans kids; others have added subtle rainbows to their office decor.
DFPS supervisor Randa Mulanax decided to quit the agency shortly before testifying at a court hearing where a judge paused Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to launch child abuse investigations against families who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. “I knew that saying something internally wasn’t going to do anything.” Mulanax said. Credit: Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune
Resignations and resistance
A week after the directive came out, the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit on behalf of a DFPS employee, identified only as Jane Doe, who was under investigation for child abuse for providing gender-affirming care to her 16-year-old daughter.
At the hearing, a lawyer for the state said DFPS was not going to investigate “every trans youth or every young person undergoing these kinds of treatments and procedures.”
The directive was intended to convey “not that gender-affirming treatments are necessarily or per se abusive, but that these treatments, like virtually any other implement, could be used by somebody to harm a child,” said assistant attorney general Ryan Kercher.
Watching the hearing, Travis County investigators were confused. In the emergency meeting after Abbott announced the directive, they say regional leadership told them the exact opposite — they had to investigate these cases, even if there was no evidence that these medications were being forced on a child or otherwise used as a form of abuse.
A judge granted a temporary restraining order, halting the investigation into that family, and scheduled a hearing to consider a statewide pause to the governor’s directive.
Soon after, DFPS supervisor Randa Mulanax put in her resignation at the Travis County office. She’d reached out to the ACLU to see how she could help block this directive from being implemented and agreed to testify at the next hearing.
On the stand, she told the judge that the cases being investigated under Abbott’s directive are treated differently than others, and that the ethical conundrum those cases had sparked left her no choice but to resign. The judge granted a temporary statewide injunction that day, blocking these investigations from continuing until a full trial in July.
Paxton has asked the Texas Supreme Court to intervene and allow the investigations to continue while the case proceeds through the courts. After several days of confusion, supervisors said they were told the cases are “on pause” — they remain open, but investigative activities are currently suspended.
The injunction also stops DFPS from investigating new reports of child abuse based solely on allegations that a parent provided gender-affirming care to a child.
When Mulanax returned to the office after testifying, she said her office door was covered in thank-you notes and her email inbox was overflowing with gratitude from families, lawyers and fellow DFPS employees.
Mulanax said she felt proud that she’d contributed to blocking the directive but was wracked with guilt over what her resignation would mean for an already overburdened department.
“I understood that things were going to get worse with me leaving,” she said. “I’m leaving cases behind that have been reassigned two or three times and bounced around from supervisor to supervisor. But do I trade in my ethics and my morality?”
The state’s child welfare agency has long struggled to recruit and retain qualified staff. It’s a grueling job, made more difficult in recent years as the agency scrambles to try to comply with the terms of a decadelong federal lawsuit.
The state is still dealing with a crisis of foster children without permanent placement who sleep in state offices, often for weeks at a time. DFPS employees take shifts supervising these kids; supervisors, who are salaried, do not get paid overtime for that work.
And that’s in addition to their existing, often overwhelming job duties investigating some of the most heartbreaking, challenging cases of abuse and neglect.
Several employees said investigators at the Travis County office are often getting assigned five to seven new cases a week — more than double what they say is recommended as best practice — on top of an already teetering pile of open cases.
“It’s a very scary time here right now,” one senior-level supervisor said. “You never know what you’re going to come into the next day, if someone else is going to leave and you’re going to have another 20 cases to reassign, or you’re going to have to cover another unit because their supervisor left.”
And employees say they know better than anyone the potential consequences of overloaded investigators.
“They’re letting so many years of experience walk out that door,” said a senior-level supervisor. “And the ones who will leave are the ones who stand their ground and do the right thing. Once all those good staff leave, who will be left?”
Many DFPS employees say they feel caught in a tug of war between their ethics and their obligations. Credit: Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune
Few answers available
On a Tuesday in mid-March, a few days after Mulanax testified, hundreds of child welfare investigative supervisors and managers from across the state logged in to a video conference call, eager to get some answers from the department’s leadership.
Several managers said they were surprised to see that DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters wasn’t in attendance.
Instead, Associate Commissioner Rich Richman took the lead. He started by saying the meeting was not going to be “an ass-chewing,” according to several people who attended, and then launched into a criticism of the handling of a separate scandal the agency was facing in connection to allegations of sex trafficking at a state-licensed foster facility in Bastrop.
Abbott’s directive was not the focus of the call, as they’d been hoping, employees who were on the call said.
“We had a whole statewide meeting on something that has literally nothing to do with us instead of the thing that is directly affecting our everyday life,” one supervisor said.
Richman did not address Mulanax’s testimony or the injunction in the gender-affirming care cases. Instead, several people on the call said, he briefly reminded staff that they were to be “neutral fact-finders” in these and all investigations.
When Richman opened up the floor to questions and comments, the staff unloaded, according to chat logs reviewed by the Tribune. They demanded answers on when they were going to be getting more guidance on how to handle cases of gender-affirming care and issued dire warnings about the flood of resignations on the horizon.
“You are losing so many tenured staff and wisdom because this job is just not manageable anymore,” one supervisor wrote.
Another said DFPS leaders “are so out of touch with what your agency does.”
They also aired long-standing gripes about salaries, overtime pay and working conditions.
“As supervisors, we are out here working 60 to 80 hours a week to be supportive of our staff and to keep their heads above water and feel supported,” one supervisor wrote. “We are worn but pushing through, because we love what we do, but not getting overtime or compensation becomes exhausting and discouraging.”
Most of the questions, including those about gender-affirming care cases, went unanswered.
Richman did respond to the money question: According to several people on the call, he encouraged employees to remember they were there for the children, not the money.
“It was also very upsetting because we’ve looked at the salaries of all those higher-ups,” said Mulanax. “It’s pretty, pretty easy to say it’s not about the money when you’re sitting high and tight on over $100,000 a year and you’re not working all this overtime.”
Richman, who was hired in September, earns $150,000 a year.
Evoking children’s welfare felt particularly disingenuous, several people said, when they’d been loudly challenging whether the governor’s directive was really in children’s best interest, to no response.
The meeting was scheduled for 90 minutes, but just before the hour mark, Richman brought it to an end. He said he’d print out the questions in the chat and follow up with employees directly via email. No one who spoke to the Tribune has received a response.
Later that day, the department hosted a similar meeting for lower-level investigators. But this time, the chat function was turned off.
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/04/11/texas-trans-child-abuse-investigations/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
