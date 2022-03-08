UK says it will back Poland if decides to sends jets to Ukraine

"We are at the end of week two, imagine week five, week six. you will have Ukrainian populations here desperately in need of aid, also surrounded by siege warfare," Watts explained. "The Russian military is just bombarding these places, which means even if they wanted to hold these or rebuild them who would they hand off to? Invasion is easy, occupation is hard in terms of warfare -- there's no one to hand off to. The coup didn't happen. who would govern this?"

"They're so extended they really don't have a plan," he added. "I think it comes down to Putin either has to negotiate in the next two to three weeks if he can't take much more ground or he is going to do something even more extreme, maybe double down."

"Clint, even now we are talking about the Ukrainian's outlook and how long they can hold out. How long will the Russian army hold out in Kyiv and across Ukraine?" host Scarborough pressed before later adding, "This is a ragtag operation. They had been sitting on the border for a month, month and a half. How long can the Russians stick it out in Ukraine?"

"If I had to guess based on logistics and what is going on, four to six weeks is what they would be able to do in terms of logistics. they're pushing a lot of combat power, particularly here in the north," Watts replied while indicating the area on a map.

"I think the biggest trigger we should look for is when they need more force at home to deal with protesters -- there's reports they sent a lot of shock troops from Moscow and other places here to do crowd control," he continued. "But also if they come up with conscription, if you see the Russian government call for conscription, mostly the lower class is what ends up participating in the Russian army. If it starts trickling into the middle class you will have a very dynamic situation in Russia."

