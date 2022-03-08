UK says it will back Poland if decides to sends jets to Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday Britain would support Poland if it decided to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, but warned that doing so might have direct consequences for Poland. "I would support the Poles and whatever choice they make," Wallace told Sky News, adding that the United Kingdom could not offer aircraft that the Ukrainians would be able to use. "We would protect Poland, we'll help them with anything that they need," he said. "Poland will understand that the choices they make will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing, but al...
March 08, 2022
William Barr has joined the growing list of Republicans who concede Donald Trump's profound character flaws, but very few of them will go so far as admitting they wouldn't vote for him again.
The former attorney general has published a memoir describing a president who "went off the rails" after losing the 2020 election, and he agreed Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection -- but Barr still finds it "inconceivable" to vote against that kind of man, wrote conservative columnist Amanda Carpenter for The Bulwark.
"Barr is literally saying he can’t mentally grasp the idea that voting for a Democrat would be a better alternative to voting for someone he directly observed trying to hijack American democracy," Carpenter wrote. "Someone, please make a commercial featuring this broken man: This Is Your Brain on Partisanship."
Barr joins other broken men and women from the GOP who agree Trump tried to end constitutional democracy with his lies, but like Chris Christie, Nikki Haley and Mike Pence, he won't rule out giving the twice-impeached former president another shot at finishing the job.
"People like Barr, Christie, Haley, and Pence will offer their criticisms when there is a whiff of opportunity — either in the form of speaking fees, book sales, or the ability to test future political prospects," Carpenter wrote. "Then they start measuring the cost-benefit of their calculated risk. Do they get applauded as a strong, principled leader who could be the future of the party? Or are they ostracized by the influencers at Fox News, their donors, targeted voters, and future employers?"
Only a handful of Republicans -- Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and a handful of former Trump aides among them -- have risked their political careers to challenge Trump, and Carpenter doesn't put any stock in those who refuse to put their skin in the game.
"For most of the operators, the mental hurdle of putting country over party is, as Barr put it, 'inconceivable,'" Carpenter wrote. "If being a good Republican means voting for a twice-impeached, insurrection-inciting, Putin-praising, 2020 loser . . . then so bet it."
March 08, 2022
On Tuesday, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough noted Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not going according to plan after military analyst Clint Watts noted that the Russian army is on the clock to establish their hold on the country.
According to the MSNBC host, the fumbling Russian army is participating in nothing less than a "ragtag operation."
"We are at the end of week two, imagine week five, week six. you will have Ukrainian populations here desperately in need of aid, also surrounded by siege warfare," Watts explained. "The Russian military is just bombarding these places, which means even if they wanted to hold these or rebuild them who would they hand off to? Invasion is easy, occupation is hard in terms of warfare -- there's no one to hand off to. The coup didn't happen. who would govern this?"
"They're so extended they really don't have a plan," he added. "I think it comes down to Putin either has to negotiate in the next two to three weeks if he can't take much more ground or he is going to do something even more extreme, maybe double down."
"Clint, even now we are talking about the Ukrainian's outlook and how long they can hold out. How long will the Russian army hold out in Kyiv and across Ukraine?" host Scarborough pressed before later adding, "This is a ragtag operation. They had been sitting on the border for a month, month and a half. How long can the Russians stick it out in Ukraine?"
"If I had to guess based on logistics and what is going on, four to six weeks is what they would be able to do in terms of logistics. they're pushing a lot of combat power, particularly here in the north," Watts replied while indicating the area on a map.
"I think the biggest trigger we should look for is when they need more force at home to deal with protesters -- there's reports they sent a lot of shock troops from Moscow and other places here to do crowd control," he continued. "But also if they come up with conscription, if you see the Russian government call for conscription, mostly the lower class is what ends up participating in the Russian army. If it starts trickling into the middle class you will have a very dynamic situation in Russia."
Watch below:
MSNBC 03 08 2022 06 31 15 youtu.be
March 08, 2022
Flood warnings stretched across Australia's east coast on Tuesday and tens of thousands of Sydney residents fled their homes overnight as torrential rains again pummeled the country's largest city, causing flash floods.
A man and a woman were found dead on Tuesday near an abandoned car in a stormwater canal in western Sydney, authorities said, while Queensland police confirmed the death of a man missing in floods since Feb. 27, taking the death tally to 20 since the deluge began. Most people were found dead either in flooded homes or in cars attempting to cross flooded roads.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said minor to major flooding was occurring from the Queensland to Victoria border, a distance of more than 1,555 kilometers (966 miles).
"A tough 24 hours or even 48 hours ahead," Narramore said during a media briefing on Tuesday as he forecast up to 120 mm (5 inches) of rains across Sydney over the next 24 hours, with the storm expected to clear by late Wednesday.
Heavy rains lashed Sydney overnight with some suburbs receiving up to 200 mm since Monday morning, exceeding March's mean rainfall of around 140 mm, triggering flash flooding and snap evacuation orders in the southwest of the city.
Television footage showed flooded roads and homes and stranded cars, as well as the collapse of a city supermarket roof.
Emergency services estimate around 70,000-80,000 people in Greater Sydney face evacuation orders, and urged people to follow them.
"People make decisions based on past history and I think this event has shown that there is no past history similar to this event," New South Wales Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York told reporters.
Frustration was growing among many flood-hit residents as they struggled to clear debris and sludge, with power and internet still down in several towns. Authorities fear even more rain will hamper relief efforts as emergency crews look to clear roads to deliver essential supplies.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is trailing in polls ahead of a federal election due by May, said on Monday more defense force personnel were being sent to flood-affected areas.
