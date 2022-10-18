UK seeks to block Chinese recruitment of British military pilots
British flag Big Ben London (AFP)

LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Tuesday it was taking steps to stop China trying to recruit serving and former British military pilots to train the Chinese armed forces. The BBC reported on Tuesday that up to 30 former military pilots had gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. "We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People’s Liberation Army personnel in the People’s Republic of China," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said in a statement. Armed forces minis...