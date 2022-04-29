UK sends war crimes experts to Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it was sending experts to help Ukraine with gathering evidence and prosecuting war crimes, with a team due to arrive in Poland in early May. "Russia has brought barbarity to Ukraine and committed vile atrocities, including against women. British expertise will help uncover the truth and hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's regime to account for its actions," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)
Annoying liberals is an indicator of public service excellence: Ron DeSantis
April 29, 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was given treatment like he is a 2024 presidential hopeful at a town hall meeting in Orlando where he offered insight into his governing philosophy.
The town hall, hosted by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, had a small but boisterous crowd.
DeSantis praised Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo for the criticism he has received from the mainstream press.
"And you know what?" Desantis began. "I tell him, 'I don’t always see everything you do day-to-day but if you are being attacked by NBC and CNN, I know you’re doing a hell of a job!'"
DeSantis was greeted by cheers from the town hall audience.
He also received enthusiastic applause when he argued Walt Disney would side with him in his attacks on Disney World.
DeSantis: He\u2019s the anti-Fauci\u2026 I tell him I don\u2019t always see everything you do day-to-day but if you are being attacked by NBC and CNN, I know you\u2019re doing a hell of a jobpic.twitter.com/SGcaOo6kWY— Acyn (@Acyn) 1651200908
DeSantis: Walt Disney would not want that!\nCrowd: *cheers*pic.twitter.com/vdlnmgIiv0— Acyn (@Acyn) 1651200351
Donald Trump, Jr. ripped Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel one day before Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TZ) is set to being a four-city tour backing Mandel.
On Friday and Saturday, Cruz is scheduled to stump for Mandel in Dayton, Toledo, Columbus, and Cincinnati. Cruz, like the Club for Growth, stuck with Mandel even after Donald Trump endorsed venture capitalist J.D. Vance.
The Trump family has since been openly feuding with the Club for Growth, which bills its endorsements as "the gold standard" in identifying conservative candidates.
Trump, Jr. went after Mandel on Thursday after journalist David Catanese published quotes about the former Ohio treasurer the forthcoming book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future by New York Times journalists Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
"Mandel, acknowledged to Republicans in Washington that he was parroting absurd rhetoric in the primary campaign out of a desire to court Trump and his supporters — but that was simply what he believed it would take to win," the two reported. "In fact even as he publicly mimicked Trump’s incendiary rhetoric, Mandel would privately reach out to McConnell’s top lieutenants to alert them each time one of his top rivals, J.D. Vance, criticized Washington Republicans — effectively trying to have it both ways with Trump and the GOP leaders he derided."
Trump, Jr. posted a screengrab of the quotes and said Mandel was "outed as the establishment RINO fraud he truly is."
"Mandel serves [GOP Leader Mitch McConnell] and is owned by the GOP establishment," he charged. "MAGA can not trust him — Don't be fooled by this RINO fraud!!!"
Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are also backing Vance.
Oh my\u2026https://twitter.com/donaldjtrumpjr/status/1519853173976059905\u00a0\u2026— Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz) 1651197543
Ohio, @JoshMandelOhio is a proven fighter!\n\nJoin us for a Faith & Freedom Rally in: \n\nDayton on this Friday:\nhttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/faith-freedom-rally-with-josh-mandel-special-guest-senator-ted-cruz-tickets-321982687887?aff=tc\u00a0\u2026\n\u00a0\nAnd on Saturday join us in:\n\nToledo:\nhttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/faith-freedom-rally-with-josh-mandel-special-guest-senator-ted-cruz-tickets-326662766127?aff=tc\u00a0\u2026\n\u00a0\nColumbus:\nhttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/faith-freedom-rally-with-josh-mandel-special-guest-senator-ted-cruz-tickets-321982216477?aff=tc\u00a0\u2026\n\u00a0\nAnd Cincinnati:\nhttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/faith-freedom-rally-with-josh-mandel-special-guest-senator-ted-cruz-tickets-321974693977?aff=tc\u00a0\u2026— Ted Cruz (@Ted Cruz) 1651176276
'You are messy!' — Sam Bee reports on the 'gossipy' text message scandal tormenting the GOP
April 28, 2022
The host of "Full Frontal" on TBS found a great deal of hilarity in the Republican Party's expanding text messaging scandal.
Samantha Bee broke down her views on the "let's destroy our democracy type of texts."
"As of right now, Mark Meadows has turned over 2,319 text messages to the Jan. 6 committee.
"More than 2,000 text messages! This proves definitively that Mark Meadows is a gossipy little b*tch," she said.
Bee broke down text message conversations involving Fox News personality Sean Hannity, Ivanka Trump, Hope Hicks, Jared Kushner, Jason Miller, Rick Perry, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
"There are still more than a thousand texts Meadows refuses to hand over," Bee noted. "Damn, Mark Meadows, you are messy! Delete my number."
Watch:
gossipy www.youtube.com
