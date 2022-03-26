Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pushed for further talks with Russia as Moscow signalled it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east. FIGHTING * Russian forces have taken control of the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said. * The mayor of the besieged southeastern port of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said the situation in city remained critical, with street fighting taking place in its centre. * Russian Defence Minister Se...
GOP civil war escalates as Republicans keep slamming each other in meaner and meaner terms
March 25, 2022
Republicans are openly feuding as Donald Trump prepares to travel to Georgia for a Saturday campaign rally where he is expected to campaign against two sitting, statewide elected Republicans.
Trump has endorsed former Georgia Sen. David Perdue in his campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp. Trump is also backing Republican Rep. Jody Hice in his campaign against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Perdue and Hice are expected to address Trump's MAGA followers at the rally Commerce. Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is also expected to attend.
Trump's rally comes amid escalating rhetoric as Republicans vie for control of the Grand Old Party during the same week Trump un-endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for U.S. Senate.
On Friday, Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens trashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a "disgusting coward."
Greitens comments came one day after Trump's endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, attacked Ronna Romney McDaniel, who remains as chairwoman of the RNC after being picked by Trump.
"Ronna McDaniel is trying to save her career after failing to do the right thing with the 2020 election. She walked away from President Trump after that obviously rigged election. More importantly, she walked away from the voters who knew something went wrong. Now we know, in fact, something did go wrong, and we have evidence to the effect," Lake claimed, despite her "evidence" having been long ago debunked.
"And now Ronna thinks we forgot because a couple of years have gone by. We haven’t forgotten. The symbol of the Republican Party is the elephant, and elephants have excellent memories. And I’ll tell you what; Trump Republicans have a memory like an elephant. We will not forget who stood beside us, got to the bottom of this corrupt election, and did the right thing. And we will not forget who did the wrong thing and stood on the wrong side of history," she charged.
Also on Friday, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy urged Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) to resign after being convicted of crimes.
\u201cI think when someone\u2019s convicted, it\u2019s time to resign.\u201d\n\n\u2014 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) being found guilty of campaign finance violations and lying to the FBIpic.twitter.com/mnckdsjAL6— The Recount (@The Recount) 1648219575
Watch John Heilemann absolutely destroy Ginni Thomas on HBO's 'Real Time'
March 25, 2022
Journalist John Heilemann has harsh words for Ginni Thomas on HBO's "Real Time" after bombshell revelations about the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
"The woman has been a crazy — a crazy — right-wing activist for the entire time that her husband has been on the Supreme Court," Heilemann said.
"You read the text messages, Bill, it's like, who is your nuttiest, most brain-diseased, Trump MAGA following relative," he said. "The one who has been brain-addled by syphilis or whatever and they've completely gone around the bend and they do all their sh*tposting on Facebook — that's what her text messages sound like."
He called for action from Chief Justice John Roberts.
"Justice Roberts needs to get serious about this," Heilemann said.
On HBO's #RealTime tonight, @jheil went after Ginni Thomas as being like "your nuttiest, most brain-diseased, Trump MAGA following relative" who does "all their shitposting on Facebook"pic.twitter.com/8Zj966DQho— Bob Brigham (@Bob Brigham) 1648263810
WATCH: 'Real Time' guest steals the show with profanely hilarious Soviet joke
March 25, 2022
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday interviewed Russian-American journalist Julia Ioffe about Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
At one point Maher asked if she remembered "the old joke" about the Soviet Union.
"Oh, I know some other jokes," Ioffe said.
"Dirty jokes?" Maher asked.
Ioffe proceeded to tell her joke.
"What doesn't fit in your ass and doesn't buzz?" she asked.
Maher did not immediately respond, but laughed instead.
"I'll wait," Ioffe said patiently.
"What doesn't fit in your ass and doesn't buzz? I don't know," Maher said.
"A Soviet-made ass-buzzer," Ioffe said to applause from the studio audience.
Watch @juliaioffe steal the show on #RealTime with hilarious Soviet joke.pic.twitter.com/6El9OhPvFe— Bob Brigham (@Bob Brigham) 1648262143
