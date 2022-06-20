Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - Russian forces captured territory along a frontline river in eastern Ukraine on Monday, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of a summit of European leaders expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the EU. FIGHTING * Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, scene of the heaviest Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, said the situation was "extremely difficult" along the entire frontline there as of Monday evening. * Gaidai said Russian forces controlled most of the city of Sievierodonetsk, apart from the Azot chemical plant, wh...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Maddow details J6 committee revelations on election workers who were terrorized by Trump supporters
June 20, 2022
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow began her Monday show teasing what is expected before the fourth public hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the plot to overthrow the election and the subsequent violence over it on Jan. 6. The focus of the committee will be on the pressure campaign against election officials and election workers who continue to be terrorized by fans of former President Donald Trump.
While Maddow cited the witnesses who will appear before the House, she also focused on the mother of one of the witnesses, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.
Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker who was targeted by a former Trump aide and "Chicago publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West," Reuters described.
According to the 2021 report, Freeman and her daughter were getting threats from Trump supporters after the two women were filmed counting ballots. At one point, Freeman hands her daughter a piece of candy, which turned into a conspiracy theory that she was really handing over a thumb drive that could somehow ensure Joe Biden won the election.
RELATED: Ahead of J6 testimony, Arizona GOP leader slams Trump's 'juvenile' push to overturn 2020 election
At one point, an attacker, who Reuters identified as Trevian Kutti, showed up at their home offering "help" as a publicist because Freeman became a target of the right-wing. Kutti claimed she was sent to Freeman by a "high-profile individual," with the message that she was about to be arrested in the next 48 hours and go to jail. Kutti was later identified as a former Kanye West associate, as well as a former publicist for R. Kelly.
Freeman wouldn't talk Kutti.
On Jan. 4, just 48 hours before the Jan. 6 attacks, Freeman called the police as Kutti was knocking on her door. According to what Kutti told a neighbor, Freeman was in danger.
“They’re saying that I need help,” Freeman said according to the 911 recording, “that it’s just a matter of time that they are going to come out for me and my family.”
At the police station, Kutti spoke to Freeman saying, that she wouldn't reveal what would happen, “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom," she said, "and the freedom of one or more of your family members.”
“You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti said. The whole conversation was recorded on a police officer's body cam video. Kutti claimed, “federal people” were involved and specifically cited "Harrison Ford," not the actor, but the "authoritative powers to get you protection."
RELATED: Exclusive: Pressure on Trump and his allies intensifies as Jan. 6 committee rolls out shocking new evidence
Freeman said that the man and Kutti spent an hour trying to get her to implicate herself in voter fraud. Kutti offered legal assistance if she confessed to it.
“If you don't tell everything, you're going to jail," Freeman said that Kutti told her.
Freeman said she jumped up and said, "The devil is a liar,” and called for an officer.
As Maddow explained, they were focused on getting Freeman to admit to a crime within "48 hours" because two days later was the Jan. 6 certification. If she confessed, Mike Pence would be justified in saying that the election couldn't be certified.
A lawsuit filed against the right-wing website The Gateway Pundit and One America News Network, which spread lies about Freeman, said that 48 hours after the visit from the Trump people, while Trump supporters were storming the U.S. Capitol, Trump supporters were also trying to storm her house.
RELATED: John Eastman is being set up to take the fall for Trump — who says he 'hardly' even knows the lawyer: report
"They surrounded Ruby Freeman's house outside Atlanta, shouting at her through a bullhorn," said Maddow. "Fortunately, nobody was hurt and she by then had already fled her home for her safety following the FBI's advice to do so."
See Maddow's report below or at this link.
How Jan. 6 committee will reveal how one election worker was terrorized by Trump and his supporters www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Ahead of J6 testimony, Arizona GOP leader slams Trump's 'juvenile' push to overturn 2020 election
June 20, 2022
On Monday, WRAL reported that Arizona's Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers slammed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election as "juvenile" in conversation with reporters.
This comes as Bowers is one of a number of Republican officials scheduled to testify at the next public hearing of the January 6 House Select Committee on Tuesday.
"Bowers spoke to The Associated Press after he arrived in Washington on Monday afternoon. He will be questioned about a phone call he got from Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani in the weeks after the November 2020 election where Giuliani floated a proposal to replace Arizona's Biden electors by having the state's Legislature instead choose those committed to voting for Trump," reported Bob Christie. "Bowers refused, saying the scheme was illegal and unconstitutional. In an interview last year, he said he told the president he would not break the law to help him gain the presidency."
"Bowers said efforts by Trump's backers have harmed the nation, undercut trust in elections and the right of people to vote their conscience," said the report. "'I just think it is horrendous. It’s terrible,' Bowers said. "The result of throwing the pebble in the pond, the reverberations across the pond, have, I think, been very destructive."
RELATED: John Eastman is being set up to take the fall for Trump — who says he 'hardly' even knows the lawyer: report
A number of other Republican officials stood up to Trump's push to overturn the results in states Joe Biden won.
One of the most famous examples is that of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump pressured to "find" 11,000 extra votes in the leadup to the Capitol attack. That matter is currently under criminal investigation by a state prosecutor in Georgia.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Revealed: New photos show Uvalde cops had more weapons and protective gear than previously known
June 20, 2022
On Monday, KHOU 11 News reported that newly obtained surveillance footage shows Uvalde Police had more protective gear and weapons than previously known while responding to the shooter at Robb Elementary School, including officers who entered the building.
This is despite the fact that none of the police entered the classroom the shooter was in for an hour, as he massacred young children.
"The footage shows that multiple officers were inside the building with rifles and at least one ballistic shield, nine minutes after the gunman arrived. They didn't enter the classroom the shooter was inside for another 58 minutes," said the report. "Investigators believe this will prove to be a significant development as it indicates they had more than enough firepower and protection to enter that classroom before they actually did."
"Authorities have since developed their most extensive timeline yet since the shooting, in which an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15 walked into the school, killing 19 students and two teachers," said the report. "Much of this new information is expected to be presented at a Texas Senate hearing on Tuesday, the first of two consecutive days at the Capitol where members of the public can address lawmakers."
READ: John Eastman is being set up to take the fall for Trump — who says he 'hardly' even knows the lawyer: report
This comes as federal and state authorities continue to investigate the actions of the police.
Several damning revelations have emerged about the police actions in the Uvalde shooting, including that chief Pete Arredondo, now serving on the city council, did not bring a radio with him when he responded to the scene.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}