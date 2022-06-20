Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker who was targeted by a former Trump aide and "Chicago publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West," Reuters described.

According to the 2021 report, Freeman and her daughter were getting threats from Trump supporters after the two women were filmed counting ballots. At one point, Freeman hands her daughter a piece of candy, which turned into a conspiracy theory that she was really handing over a thumb drive that could somehow ensure Joe Biden won the election.

At one point, an attacker, who Reuters identified as Trevian Kutti, showed up at their home offering "help" as a publicist because Freeman became a target of the right-wing. Kutti claimed she was sent to Freeman by a "high-profile individual," with the message that she was about to be arrested in the next 48 hours and go to jail. Kutti was later identified as a former Kanye West associate, as well as a former publicist for R. Kelly.

Freeman wouldn't talk Kutti.

On Jan. 4, just 48 hours before the Jan. 6 attacks, Freeman called the police as Kutti was knocking on her door. According to what Kutti told a neighbor, Freeman was in danger.

“They’re saying that I need help,” Freeman said according to the 911 recording, “that it’s just a matter of time that they are going to come out for me and my family.”

At the police station, Kutti spoke to Freeman saying, that she wouldn't reveal what would happen, “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom," she said, "and the freedom of one or more of your family members.”

“You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti said. The whole conversation was recorded on a police officer's body cam video. Kutti claimed, “federal people” were involved and specifically cited "Harrison Ford," not the actor, but the "authoritative powers to get you protection."

Freeman said that the man and Kutti spent an hour trying to get her to implicate herself in voter fraud. Kutti offered legal assistance if she confessed to it.

“If you don't tell everything, you're going to jail," Freeman said that Kutti told her.



Freeman said she jumped up and said, "The devil is a liar,” and called for an officer.

As Maddow explained, they were focused on getting Freeman to admit to a crime within "48 hours" because two days later was the Jan. 6 certification. If she confessed, Mike Pence would be justified in saying that the election couldn't be certified.

A lawsuit filed against the right-wing website The Gateway Pundit and One America News Network, which spread lies about Freeman, said that 48 hours after the visit from the Trump people, while Trump supporters were storming the U.S. Capitol, Trump supporters were also trying to storm her house.

"They surrounded Ruby Freeman's house outside Atlanta, shouting at her through a bullhorn," said Maddow. "Fortunately, nobody was hurt and she by then had already fled her home for her safety following the FBI's advice to do so."

See Maddow's report below or at this link.