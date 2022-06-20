Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - Russian forces captured territory along a frontline river in eastern Ukraine on Monday, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of a summit of European leaders expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the EU. FIGHTING * Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, scene of the heaviest Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, said the situation was "extremely difficult" along the entire frontline there as of Monday evening. * Gaidai said Russian forces controlled most of the city of Sievierodonetsk, apart from the Azot chemical plant, wh...