Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

Instead, they falsely insist, just like the high price of gas, it’s Joe Biden’s fault.

That would be a lie, as would be House Republican Caucus chairwoman Elise Stefanik’s lie-filled tweet that attacks people on the left as “pedo-grifters,” falsely claims President Biden “has NO PLAN,” and is not addressing the problem while “sending pallets of formula to the southern border.”

Let’s take a look at the New York Republican Congresswoman’s false and dangerously fascistic attack.

First, the tweet:

So let’s dissect this.

The White House, in fact, President Joe Biden himself, on Thursday met with baby formula manufacturers and retailers to get them to get more formula on the shelves. No, he didn’t endlessly tweet about it, didn’t create a villain for his base to go after, didn’t hold a ridiculous White House cabinet-like meeting where the invited third party attendees go around the room praising him for his leadership, make ridiculous remarks to ensure it got television coverage.

The President addressed the problem and together with White House aides came up with a plan to address it, which they published on the White House’s website.

That right there makes Congresswoman Stefanik a liar.

Let’s also address the “sending pallets of formula to the southern border.”

First, let’s watch Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham Thursday night complained that “illegals” are being flown all across the country, taking Americans’ jobs by “working for under market pay.” It’s clear Ingraham wants undocumented people to be detained – jailed, if you will – for the misdemeanor of illegally crossing the border.

Many are.

And many of those immigrants have children, even infants with them. The U.S. government has a legal (and ethical) obligation to feed them, which is why, like any responsible person with an infant, they are buying baby formula and “sending pallets” of it to the southern border.

Ingraham points to Florida House Republican Kat Cammack’s suspect claim that a border parol agent says “he just took in pallets, pallets, of baby formula for all of the illegals that are crossing the border.”

Obviously, every person crossing the border does not get baby formula, but someone should ask Rep. Cammack how detained immigrants are expected to feed their infants. Because the answer appears to be just like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s appears to be, which is let them starve.

So on the one hand, Stefanik and her ilk are calling Democrats pedophiles and grifters, while ironically assuring us that Republicans are the “pro-life” party – just not for brown people without a passport.

Democrats need to stand up and declare we are the true pro-life party, and Republicans have proven time and time again, that not only are they not pro-life, but they are also the party of sexual misconduct, especially with minors.

Stefanik’s attack has caused #EliseStarvefanik to trend:

Lastly, some responses to Congresswoman Stefanik’s libelous, fascistic attack:





Help me figure this out: Why would the pedo grifters want a nationwide baby formula crisis?



Don't know much about how the cabal works, but seems counterintuitive. Care to explain?

— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 13, 2022





This is disgraceful and so far beneath the dignity of the office you hold. You should delete this immediately.

— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 13, 2022









By "pedo grifters," do you mean the RNC?https://t.co/dMn0gUtBCy

— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 13, 2022









Aside from the fact that you want to starve babies and accuse anyone who disagrees with you of being a pedophile, Joe Biden actually DOES have a plan.



It’s right here. You are lying. https://t.co/IRWyHobBC3

— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 13, 2022





