Ukraine has lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers in war - official

'Disgusting': Key Republican group slams 'horrific cesspool' of hate from Trump allies on InfoWars show
December 01, 2022
On Thursday, the Republican Jewish Coalition came out with a statement tearing into the InfoWars radio segment between conspiracy theorist webcaster Alex Jones, rapper Kanye "Ye" West, and white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes — all of whom have taken meetings with former President Donald Trump.
"Today's InfoWars show featuring Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, and Kanye West — a disgusting triumvirate of conspiracy theorists, Holocaust deniers, and antisemites — was a horrific cesspool of dangerous, bigoted Jew hatred," said the RJC's statement. "We vehemently condemn those comments and call on all political leaders to reject these messengers of hate and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong."
During this segment, Ye actively praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, saying “I see good things about Hitler ... Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”
"Given his praise of Hitler, it can't be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellant bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation," said the RJC. "Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough."
This comes shortly after Trump met with Ye and Fuentes, who has also compared himself to Hitler and supports creating a white, Christian theocracy where Jews are stripped of political power, at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
The RJC has broken with Trump on occasion in the past. The group sharply criticized Doug Mastriano, a Trump-backed unsuccessful candidate for Pennsylvania governor, for his use of and financial ties to Gab, a far-right social network whose CEO, Andrew Torba, has declared Jews are unwelcome on his platform.
Stunned TMZ hosts live-react to Ye's meltdown: 'Kanye West is ranting about Hitler'
December 01, 2022
As Ye ranted to Alex Jones about his "love" for Adolf Hitler, stunned TMZ hosts reacted live on the air.
"Kanye West, who as we speak is on Alex Jones's InfoWars," host Harvey Levin said at the top of the show, "is off the rails."
"He's saying a lot about Hitler," Levin's co-host agreed, "about Nazis and praising them, which of course coming on the heels of the anti-Semitic rants he's been on for more than a month is — it's just disturbing."
"This has been going on for more than an hour," a stunned Levin added. "And we have no idea how long this is going to keep going. But Nick Fuentes, the white supremacist, is right by his side as Kanye West is ranting about, you know, Hitler."
"He said the Nazis invented the highways and microphones," he remarked.
Levin later suggested that Ye might need to return to a mental health facility, calling the interview his "downfall."
Watch the video below from TMZ. You can also watch at this link.
Trump keeps targeting DeSantis with insults — but still hasn't landed any knockouts
December 01, 2022
"Disloyal," "average," and "DeSanctimonious" are some of the jabs Donald Trump likes to throw at Florida's GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, but as Forbes' Nicholas points out, DeSantis has so far refused to respond in kind, even as the two are increasingly seen as potential opponents for 2024.
"The governor has repeatedly refused to utter Trump's name when asked to respond to the ex-president’s sharp criticism, telling reporters hours before Trump announced his presidential run on November 15 to 'check out the scoreboard' from the midterms— referring to his 19-point landslide victory in Florida while numerous Trump-backed candidates struggled in other contests," Reimann writes.
DeSantis has also written off the perceived feud as "noise." Earlier this month, he said people "just need to chill out" about their potential 2024 rivalry.
"Trump still holds a polling lead of about 21.5 percentage points over DeSantis heading into a possible 2024 matchup, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, but the gap has narrowed significantly," writes Reimann. "Several polls earlier this year had Trump leading the Republican field by more than 40 points."
Read the full analysis over at Forbes.
