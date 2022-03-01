WATCH: Video shows huge explosion destroying government building in Ukraine
Screengrabs.

New video shows a huge explosion at the Kharkiv Region State Administration Building on Freedom Square.

"It is day six of the Ukraine invasion and Russia's onslaught shows no signs of letting up," CNN's Brianna Keilar reported. "In fact, some officials are worried it's about to get much worse."

"Overnight, there it is, a devastating attack in the heart of Kharkiv. This is Ukraine's second-largest city, much of it Russian speaking," she reported. "And that was a Russian strike tagging out a government building in the historic freedom scare of Kharkiv — it reduced it to rubble."

"And more than 20 people, we've now learned, are reported injured including at least one child — civilians," she added.

Watch:

Ukraine www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video