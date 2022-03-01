Poroshenko: Putin thought he'd be greeted with flowers — but Ukrainians showed up with Molotov cocktails
Screengrab.

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday explained why he thinks Vladimir Putin completely misjudged the response to his invasion.

Poroshenko was interviewed on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"Russia paid a huge price, almost 6,000 Russian soldiers were killed in Ukraine and this is more than Russia [has] suffered in any war, in Chechnya, in Afghanistan, in Libya, in Syria," he argued.

READ: Fiona Hill: Putin warned he would use nukes -- but Trump didn't understand what he was saying

"We are now protecting freedom, we are protecting democracy, we are protecting security in Europe. He expects that Ukrainian people will meet the Russian soldiers with flowers, but we met them with a molotov cocktail," he said.

The molotov cocktail has become a symbol of the resistance in Ukraine. On Monday, CNN interviewed a grandmother who had googled how to make the improvised fire bombs.


Watch:

Petro Poroshenko www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video