Ukraine President Zelenskyy to virtually address Congress on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to address the U.S. Congress via video on Wednesday as the charismatic leader cements his role as the inspirational face of resistance to the Russian invasion. “The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday. Although only lawmakers will be allowed to watch the unprecedented remote address in person, it is expected to be streamed live and aired on national news channels. “We look forward to the privilege of welcomin...