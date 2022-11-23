Ukraine promises shelters for its people as harsh winter sets in

By Bogdan Kochubey KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's government promised to create shelters to provide heat and water and encouraged citizens to conserve energy as a harsh winter loomed amid relentless Russian strikes that have left its power structure in tatters. Special "invincibility centres" will be set up around Ukraine to provide electricity, heat, water, internet, mobile phone connections and a pharmacy, free of charge and around the clock, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Tuesday. Russian attacks have knocked out power for long periods for up to 10 million con...
Mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart leaves many people dead
November 23, 2022
UPDATE: Police expect to have the final count of those lost by the morning briefing.
The shooter has been confirmed to be among the dead.
Chesapeake, Virginia police confirmed to WAVY-TV News that they responded to calls of a shooting at the Sam’s Circle Walmart around 10:12 p.m. EST on Tuesday evening. They're confirming "multiple people have died and multiple people are injured," tweeted reporter Michelle Wolf, who is on the ground.
It’s still unknown how many people have been killed or injured, but police say there are no more than 10 people who have died. Previous statements indicated it was at least ten, but there is a hope that it hasn't reached that.
"Police are still going through the building and people are asked to steer clear," WAVY reported.
President Pro Temp of the Virginia Senate, Louise Lucas, released a statement saying that she was "heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place at a Walmart in my district." She went on to promise she "will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.
The shooting comes just days after a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado killed five people.
Club Q shooting suspect identifies as nonbinary: attorneys
November 22, 2022
In a footnote in a legal filing, attorneys representing the man accused of murdering five people and wounding 18 at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs revealed that their client identifies as nonbinary.
"Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was turned over to sheriff’s officers at the jail by Colorado Springs police. Aldrich had been detained at the hospital, according to police, and is facing 10 arrest-only charges — five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury," The Gazette reported. ""Aldrich's lawyer is listed in court records as Joseph M. Archambault, who is the chief trial deputy for the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender. Records show that Archambault filed six motions to the court on behalf of Aldrich on Tuesday."
A copy of one of the filings was obtained by The Denver Post.
"Anderson Aldrich is nonbinary. They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be address as Mx. Aldich," the footnote says.
The newspaper noted Aldrich is scheduled for a virtual court appearance on Wednesday.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 605 mass shootings in America in 2022.
Trump's 'trainwreck' defense in Mar-a-Lago case was the worst argument in court I've ever seen: Legal expert
November 22, 2022
On MSNBC Tuesday, former acting solicitor general and legal analyst Neil Katyal broke down the significance of the appeals court hearing where a panel of judges, including two appointed by former President Donald Trump, appeared set to overrule Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon and shut down the special master review demanded by the former president to block the Justice Department's investigation of classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago.
"So Neil, on the hearing today in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta over the appointment of the special master in the Mar-a-Lago case ... you tweeted you 'don't think [you've] heard an oral argument go worse for someone,'" said anchor Ayman Mohyeldin. "Why do you think their hearing went so poorly for Trump? You just described all the legal setbacks he's had this year on a host of different fronts. Now you have this one today, and you're describing it as pretty bad."
"Yeah," said Katyal. "This is a totally different thing than the tax returns. This is about the Mar-a-Lago investigation where Trump stole a bunch of documents, highly classified and otherwise. He went to a judge that he basically shopped for, and he said, I need a special master. And you got that special master, but the government said, hey we're gonna appeal this thing, and today was the appeal."
"I would say this was a trainwreck, but I don't think that quite gives justice to how badly this went for Donald Trump today," continued Katyal. "The panel was skeptical of everything that Trump's lawyer said. And yes, I think it went about as poorly as any opposing argument I've ever seen. I don't think it's about Trump's lawyer, by the way. His lawyer is a good lawyer. It's not that. His argument was horrible. He had to defend the indefensible. And to defend this judge in Florida, Judge Cannon, who wrote a ruling that was, to put it mildly, bonkers."
"You can never totally predict, but I think here we can predict what's going to happen, which is the Justice Department is going to get what it wants," said Katyal. "They're not afraid of the special master, special master's a great judge, Judge Dearie, but they're just saying it's a matter of propriety. Nobody gets to go and have a federal judge, in the special master, oversee the criminal investigation. There's literally no precedent where Trump can come up or a lawyer can come up with a single time in American history that it ever happened."
"They are going to lose," Katyal added. "The special master will be over, and then the criminal investigation into Donald Trump about stealing these classified documents and security documents will proceed."
Watch below:
