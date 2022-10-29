Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk

KYIV (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian official expressed scepticism on Saturday about the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, whose relations with Kyiv have been precarious since the billionaire suggested in early October Ukraine should give up occupied land for peace. Musk, a self-declared "free speech absolutist", has expressed desire to shake up Twitter's content moderation, and tweeted that "the bird is freed" after completing the purchase. Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: "Did the bird really get its freedom, or has it just moved to a new cage?" He pointed to...