Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk

KYIV (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian official expressed scepticism on Saturday about the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, whose relations with Kyiv have been precarious since the billionaire suggested in early October Ukraine should give up occupied land for peace. Musk, a self-declared "free speech absolutist", has expressed desire to shake up Twitter's content moderation, and tweeted that "the bird is freed" after completing the purchase. Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: "Did the bird really get its freedom, or has it just moved to a new cage?" He pointed to...
'Wouldn’t want to be arrested for it': Connecticut GOP lawmaker admits he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6
October 29, 2022
According to a report from NBC, a Republican alderman from Connecticut admitted that he illegally entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 after being confronted with photos by a local TV station.
The report notes that Gino DiGiovanni of Derby was shown the pictures after the images began being shared by internet sleuths.
According to the report, DiGiovanni was confronted after an alderman meeting, and responded to the photos by saying, "I was there, I went inside there, and, you know, I didn’t damage or break anything. Obviously, you got the pictures to prove it."
The report notes, "Photos and images from the riot appear to show DiGiovanni, a construction worker by trade, wearing a jacket featuring his last name. That footage also indicated he entered the Capitol near where some of the most brutal violence took place. Numerous rioters who entered through the same door have already been charged."
Di Giovanni admitted that he has yet to be contacted by the Justice Department, and told the local reporter, "If somebody calls me and says, ‘Hey, Gino, we’re going to arrest you for trespassing in the Capitol that day,’ then I’m going to have to deal with that at that time. I wouldn’t want to be arrested for it. I guess hindsight is 20-20."
Trump's lawyers are saddled with multiple jurors who don't like him in Manhattan tax-fraud trial: report
October 29, 2022
According to a report from Business Insider, lawyers representing the Trump Organization over accusations of tax fraud in a Manhattan courtroom ended up with multiple jurors among the twelve selected who are not big fans of Donald Trump and expressed their misgivings before being chosen.
As Business Insider reported, an overwhelming majority of potential jurors were dismissed by the court after they admitted they wouldn't be able to judge the case fairly due to the former president even though he is not the one on trial.
In a previous report, Insider noted that some potential jurors, in the case that will feature chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg as a chief witness into an investigation into "off the books" benefits to some senior executives that they did not have to show on their taxes, expressed outright hostility to Trump.
One told the court "I absolutely hate him. He's a liar and he's a scam artist. He's a danger to our society," while another was excused for telling a fellow prospective juror, "there is no chance in hell," they could judge Trump fairly.
With Insider reporting, "Three of the twelve Manhattanites selected to sit on the jury when the Trump Organization goes on trial on tax-fraud charges said they had negative opinions of former President Donald Trump, including a man who called Trump a narcissist," two attorneys explained that Trump's lawyers simply ran out of challenges.
According to attorney Joseph Low, who specializes in jury selection, and Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial lawyers, Trump's attorneys had a limited number of peremptory strikes -- as opposed to for-cause strikes" which are limitless.
In the case of the tax fraud trial, they pointed out that jurors who "expressed negative views of Trump made it onto the jury suggests that Trump's lawyers ran out of peremptory strikes to dismiss these jurors."
According to Rahmani, their situation was not helped based upon the jury pool available to them.
"When you're in a liberal jurisdiction like Manhattan, your jury pool is gonna consist of folks who don't like former President Trump," he explained.
Low added, "You pick the right jury, you're going to win. You don't pay attention to these things ... you're just rolling your dice. You might as well go to the craps table in Vegas. In fact, you probably get better odds there."
General accused of lying about Jan. 6 response passed over for promotion by White House: report
October 29, 2022
According to a report from the Washington Post, a lieutenant general who was backed by the Pentagon to become a four-star general, only to have his reputation damaged over his reported inaction -- and then accusations of lying -- related to the Jan. 6 riot, has been passed over by the White House.
Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, the director of the Army staff, was slated to move up the chain based on a Pentagon recommendation, but the White House did not agree.
According to the report, "The White House declined to send a nomination for Piatt to the Senate for months, the officials said, effectively killing the possibility."
The Post report adds, "Piatt found himself in political crosshairs within days of Jan. 6 after former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the attack, accused the general of saying in a key meeting during the riot that he could not recommend to his boss at the time, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, that the D.C. National Guard be deployed to help police quell the violence. Piatt, Sund said, exasperated other senior U.S. officials on a conference call by expressing concerns about how it would look if military personnel responded."
"Piatt initially denied Sund’s allegations in a statement but acknowledged in a call with reporters about two weeks later that he had conferred with others who were present that it was possible he made comments to that effect," the report added.
The Post report adds, "The decision marks a rare instance of White House officials rejecting the Pentagon’s pick for top generals."
