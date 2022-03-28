Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal - Zelenskiy

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but such a pact would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in remarks aired on Sunday. Zelenskiy was speaking to Russian journalists in a 90 minute video call, an interview that Moscow authorities had pre-emptively warned Russian media to refrain from reporting. Zelenskiy spoke in Russian throughout, as he has done in previous speeches when targeting a Russian audience. Zelenskiy said Russia's invasion had...
Trucker convoy finally admits defeat in war against Washington residents — but pledges 'to finish this job'
March 27, 2022
Truck company owners and far-right activists drove to Washington to make a stand over the course of the last three weeks and it hasn't gone as well as they anticipated. While some had car trouble, others faced tickets for traffic violations and violence broke out. Some of them even started getting sick with COVID-like symptoms. All of them, however, earned the ire and mockery of the tristate area of Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
It has now been announced that the convoy is giving up, the Daily Beast reported Sunday.
At first, the truckers were faced with commuters on the Beltway waving middle fingers and mockery when they realized they couldn't drive very fast in the notorious highway traffic. Once the truckers decided to come into the city, they faced off against residents of a small city who didn't take kindly to the loud honking and clogging up narrow neighborhood streets.
A Capitol city like Washington boasts extensive knowledge in state, federal and municipal governance for children in schools at a very young age. So, the protesters were forced to face off against those unwilling to believe false claims and campaign slogans. At one point, a participant in the convoy claimed to be a DC resident and "volunteer firefighter." Residents knew that DC doesn't have volunteer firefighters.
At the same time, the convoy participants seemed immobilized by the fact that Washington residents don't get a vote in Congress. Two reports of interactions with the convoy involved them telling the public to talk to their members of Congress, only to be told it wasn't possible. Both people indicated that the convoy drivers were very confused.
I refused to do any such thing but his appropriately mortified wife eventually made him let me through.— Rebecca Piazza (@Rebecca Piazza) 1647455402
Furious this happened and it is extra insulting for the trucker\u2019s convoy to be taking out their frustrations about their representatives on a population that isn\u2019t even represented.— Rebecca Piazza (@Rebecca Piazza) 1647455465
This is a violation of the DC noise ordinance and the man “directing traffic”falsely told us he “lived here” and someone said “no you don’t I’ve never seen you in the neighborhood!” And then he claimed he was a volunteer firefighter and we told him we don’t have volunteer FFs pic.twitter.com/2brs8oh6BO
— Sarah Burris 🇺🇦 (@SarahBurris) March 19, 2022
“So what I want to know is, what do you think about heading to California?” Co-organizer Mike Landis asked the group that has been camping out in Hagerstown, Maryland for the past three weeks.
He pledged to “come back to finish this job.”
Over the past week, organizers began fighting among themselves.
Read the full report from Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo, who has been following the convoy for the past several weeks.
Fight breaks out at the Oscars when Will Smith curses at Chris Rock for joking about his wife
March 27, 2022
Comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Oscar-nominated Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that she was auditioning for G.I. Jane 2, an apparent reference to her lack of hair. Smith announced on Instagram in 2021 that she has alopecia, an auto-immune disease that leads to baldness. The comment led to an epic eye roll by the actor.
Will Smith took it to a different level. He walked up on stage as Rock joked, "Oh! Here comes King Richard!" referencing his Oscar-nominated work about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams.
Smith hit Rock, making an audible sound.
"Oh, wow! Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me," said Rock.
It appeared the crowd thought it was part of a bit, but it turns out it wasn't. Rock made a comment that was silenced by the censors.
"Keep my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth," Smith appeared to shout.
"OK, Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like a family at the after-party," said Sean Combs "P-Ditty," after. The Smiths appeared to be all smiles.
See the ordeal below:
Republican leader Elise Stefanik secretly told GOP members Trump was a 'disaster' prone to 'dumb' decisions
March 27, 2022
Former President Donald Trump gave his blessing to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was removed from the House Republican leadership. But, behind closed doors, Stefanik was trashing Trump.
In Jan. 2022, Trump welcomed Stefanik to Mar-a-Lago and showered her with praise, even going so far as to say that in six years, she could become the first female president of the United States.
“I want to congratulate Elise on her success. Man, is she moving fast. That means, at this rate, she’ll be president in about 6 years,” Trump reportedly said, according to The Daily Gazette.
"I haven’t thought about the ’24 race, forget the ’28 race. I was really more focused on the ’22 races. Call me crazy," he said then. "Certainly, [the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser] is going to help her balance sheet, and it’s going to help her with her base."
But according to a New York Times report, Stefanik was trashing Trump privately to colleagues.
"In private conversations, Ms. Stefanik sometimes conceded to former colleagues and confidants that Mr. Trump was a disaster for the party, though she said she did not see an upside to publicly criticizing him," the report revealed. "She vented to confidants that the administration made 'dumb' decisions that left Republicans in Congress shouldering the blame — frustrated, for example, at Mr. Trump’s on-again, off-again backing of sweeping immigration legislation to grant legal status to unauthorized immigrants brought to the United States as children, often known as Dreamers."
Her adviser told the times she never said anything of the sort.
Whether they like Trump or not, Republicans can always copy his frequently used phrase "fake news," and tell the ex-president the media is lying. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) blamed the media when there were questions about his participation in the Jan. 6 rally. He went on to say that the date was supposed to be a great day of debate on the House floor, but that MAGA-loving crowd eliminated that. A year later, Brooks is claiming that Trump told him to overthrow the government and remove President Joe Biden from office eight months after the inauguration.
"He’s an incredibly important voice in terms of growing the party among the working class," claimed Stefanik. Then again, she also claimed in 2016 that Trump would never become president.
