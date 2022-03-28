Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal - Zelenskiy

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but such a pact would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in remarks aired on Sunday. Zelenskiy was speaking to Russian journalists in a 90 minute video call, an interview that Moscow authorities had pre-emptively warned Russian media to refrain from reporting. Zelenskiy spoke in Russian throughout, as he has done in previous speeches when targeting a Russian audience. Zelenskiy said Russia's invasion had...