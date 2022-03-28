Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal - Zelenskiy

At first, the truckers were faced with commuters on the Beltway waving middle fingers and mockery when they realized they couldn't drive very fast in the notorious highway traffic. Once the truckers decided to come into the city, they faced off against residents of a small city who didn't take kindly to the loud honking and clogging up narrow neighborhood streets.

A Capitol city like Washington boasts extensive knowledge in state, federal and municipal governance for children in schools at a very young age. So, the protesters were forced to face off against those unwilling to believe false claims and campaign slogans. At one point, a participant in the convoy claimed to be a DC resident and "volunteer firefighter." Residents knew that DC doesn't have volunteer firefighters.

At the same time, the convoy participants seemed immobilized by the fact that Washington residents don't get a vote in Congress. Two reports of interactions with the convoy involved them telling the public to talk to their members of Congress, only to be told it wasn't possible. Both people indicated that the convoy drivers were very confused.









This is a violation of the DC noise ordinance and the man “directing traffic”falsely told us he “lived here” and someone said “no you don’t I’ve never seen you in the neighborhood!” And then he claimed he was a volunteer firefighter and we told him we don’t have volunteer FFs pic.twitter.com/2brs8oh6BO

— Sarah Burris 🇺🇦 (@SarahBurris) March 19, 2022





“So what I want to know is, what do you think about heading to California?” Co-organizer Mike Landis asked the group that has been camping out in Hagerstown, Maryland for the past three weeks.

He pledged to “come back to finish this job.”

Over the past week, organizers began fighting among themselves.

Read the full report from Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo, who has been following the convoy for the past several weeks.