Ukraine: Russia deliberately firing on civilians during evacuations
A Ukrainian soldier walks past two dead people lying under blankets on the ground after they were reportedly killed in a shelling by the Russian army while they were trying to flee an attack in Irpin. Ukraine has been in the midst of a war for days following the start of attacks by Russia on 24 February. Diego Herrera/EUROPA PRESS/dpa
A Ukrainian soldier walks past two dead people lying under blankets on the ground after they were reportedly killed in a shelling by the Russian army while they were trying to flee an attack in Irpin. Ukraine has been in the midst of a war for days following the start of attacks by Russia on 24 February. Diego Herrera/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Ukraine has again accused Russia of human rights violations with regard to the situation in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

The Ukrainian government was doing everything possible to allow humanitarian corridors for evacuation, Defence Minister Oleksii Resnikov wrote on Facebook on Monday, adding that Russian troops were trying to "strangle" the city with a humanitarian crisis.

Strategically important Mariupol on the Sea of Azov is one of the most contested cities in the Ukraine conflict.

"Because Russian terrorists do not keep all agreements, they do not feel sorrow even to kids, women or wounded people. Instead, they shelled accommodation houses [and] peaceful civilians during the evacuation," Resnikov wrote.

Russia vehemently denies ever having targeted civilians in Ukraine.