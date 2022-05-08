Ukraine's mine sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskiy

KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented Ukraine's famous mine sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognise their dedicated service since Russia's invasion. The pint-size Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of the war on Feb. 24, quickly becoming a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism. Zelenskiy made the award at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patron barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience. Trudeau ...
Oath Keepers giving vital evidence to Jan. 6 committee -- and are even handing over their phones: report
May 09, 2022
Leaders of the far-right extremist Oath Keepers group have been handing over phones and digital files and doing interviews with the FBI, detailing how they worked to help former President Donald Trump in his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
CNN reports that Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer working with the Oath Keepers, has met several times with the FBI and turned over multiple phones.
"I've done interviews. I've done everything. I'm helping them," SoRelle told the network about her cooperation with investigators.
She does not represent any Oath Keepers in their criminal proceedings.
Jan. 6 panel sidesteps Trump allies to get crucial testimony on insurrection: 'We know so much more'
"Investigators also have learned about encrypted messages on the app Signal leading up to January 6, in which the Oath Keepers were messaging high-profile, right-wing political organizers, according to four people familiar with its existence," according to CNN.
She declined to say more about what she's shared with investigators, but court filings have revealed there was a virtual meeting a week after the 2020 election when Oath Keepers talk about heading to Washington, DC. SoRelle briefed the group about the Trump campaign's legal fight.
In court last week, prosecutors also disclosed that the Oath Keepers' leader, Stewart Rhodes, and other militia members gathered at a D.C. hotel and placed a call over speakerphone to an unidentified individual, where he "repeatedly implore[d] the individual to tell President Trump to call upon groups like the Oath Keepers to forcibly oppose the transfer of power."
When the person on the other end refused to connect him to Trump, Rhodes said, "I just want to fight."
Lee Bright, a defense lawyer for Rhodes, said this about speculation regarding the direction of the Justice Department's investigation: "I think it's self-evident that they are continuing to work their way up the food chain to get to who their grand prize is."
Jan. 6 panel sidesteps Trump allies to get crucial testimony on insurrection: 'We know so much more'
May 09, 2022
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots has gotten around stonewalling by Donald Trump's inner circle by turning to their aides and deputies.
Some of the panel's most significant findings have come from staffers who were present or briefed on top-level meetings, including Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson and Jeffery Clark adviser Ken Klukowski, who have helped congressional investigators understand how the former president tried to overturn his election loss, reported Politico.
“We are definitely taking advantage of the fact that most senior-level people in Washington depend on a lot of young associates and subordinates to get anything done,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the select committee. “A lot of these people still have their ethics intact and don’t want to squander the rest of their careers for other people’s mistakes and corruption.”
Hutchinson, in particular, has given the panel hundreds of pages of testimony that has given the panel deep insight into phone calls Meadows arranged and identified numerous Republican lawmakers who participated in those meetings, and she told investigators that the White House counsel's office pushed back on conspiracy theories promoted by members of Congress and Trump allies.
New Jersey councilman blasted for 'absolutely disgusting' rant about 'urban crack head' school students
“Almost all, if not all, meetings Mr. Trump had, I had insight on,” Hutchinson told the panel.
Hutchinson has given the committee details about Meadows' activities on Jan. 6, and another aide, Ben Williamson, told investigators when the White House became aware of the violence taking place at the U.S. Capitol, and that cooperation has allowed the panel to whittle down the questions it wants the former White House chief of staff to answer.
“We know so much more than we did then,” said Doug Letter, the House's top lawyer, during a hearing on Meadows' lawsuit to block the committee's subpoena.
Putin's invasion is a 'dismal failure' and 'reality is sinking in' for him: retired general
May 09, 2022
While Russia is celebrating "Victory Day" with a display of military might in Red Square, retired brigadier general and CNN military analyst Steven Anderson told the hosts of "New Day" that President Vladimir Putin is putting on a brave face as his war on Ukraine shows all the signs of being a failure.
While America slept, Putin gave a speech on the anniversary of the allies accepting the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, while facing a possible humiliating personal defeat of his own.
Using a map of Ukraine to show the current state of the months-long war, Anderson claimed that "reality is sinking in" as evidenced by Putin's low-key speech.
With "New Day" host Brianna Keilar prompting, "This morning, Vladimir Putin presiding over Victory Day parades, blaming the west for escalation in a speech full of mistruths and propaganda.... I want to know what stood out to you in this military display in the speech."
Is Ukraine conducting a sabotage campaign inside Russia?
"What stood out to me was that nothing stood out," Anderson replied. "Essentially there was no new declaration of war. There was no mobilization. And I think that Vladimir Putin is starting to realize that he can't achieve his objectives militarily."
"He's essentially 0 for 3," he continued. "He started on the 24th of February with the blitzkrieg, then he attacked the city of Kyiv and that was a dismal failure. Now he's in east Donbas, and looking increasingly like he's losing there too. Reality is sinking in."
"What's going on is Ukrainians are taking it to the Russians," he later added.
Watch below:
CNN 05 09 2022 06 40 34 youtu.be
