Ukraine's richest man vows to rebuild besieged Mariupol

By Elizabeth Piper KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's richest man has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol, a place close to his heart where he owns two vast steelworks that he says will once again compete globally. Rinat Akhmetov has seen his business empire shattered by eight years of fighting in Ukraine's east but remains defiant, sure that what he calls "our brave soldiers" will defend the Sea of Azov city reduced to a wasteland by seven weeks of bombardment. For now, though, his Metinvest company, Ukraine's biggest steelmaker, has announced it cannot deliver its supply contracts ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'God bless Russia': SNL imagines Easter message from Marjorie Taylor Greene
April 17, 2022
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" imagined various politicians and celebrities send out Easter messages.
"Hi, I'm Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). I've been saying aggressively to all my Jewish and Muslim colleagues, 'Happy Easter!' Don't worry, this rifle is chocolate, but the bullets are real."
She went on to voice opinions about the LGBTQ and Easter.
"So happy Easter and God bless Russia — I mean America," she said with an eye roll.
"Kind of both, right?" she wondered.
"Saturday Night Live" celebrates Easter by going after QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and New York Mayor Eric Adams.pic.twitter.com/3XioHtJLzz— Bob Brigham (@Bob Brigham) 1650167935
Greene was followed by a profane impersonation of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
And then a very rambling Donald Trump made an appearance.
"Saturday Night Live" brought out the latest, senile Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/9LrhH9GPmn
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) April 17, 2022
CONTINUE READING Show less
'White supremacist grooming' is a threat to children — and even Fox News is talking about it
April 16, 2022
All children in America are at risk from "white-supremacist grooming" of children according to a new report.
"Instead of focusing on this very real threat, Republican politicians—to justify Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law—have cited QAnon conspiracy theories about public schools being overrun by child predators who are ‘grooming’ children to be gay. A spokesperson for Governor Ron DeSantis reframed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill as an ‘anti-grooming’ bill. But if QAnon Republicans really cared about white children, then they would be worried about white supremacist grooming. This is the grooming that parents of all children should be worried about," Boston University Prof. Ibram X. Kendi wrote in The Atlantic.
Fox News quoted that paragraph and reported on the story under the headline, "Boston University professor says Republicans are 'party of white supremacy.'"
Kendi also addressed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who made his book Antiracist Baby a bestseller after the Texan attacked it.
"And yet, Republican politicians and operatives have radically distorted anti-racist education—and literature. The nation saw this gross distortion firsthand when Senator Ted Cruz of Texas questioned Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate confirmation hearing," Kendi wrote. "All of this distortion is intended to justify GOP bans. As of February, 36 states had introduced bills or taken other actions toward banning anti-racist education and literary materials, and 14 states had passed such measures. More than 17.7 million public-school students enrolled in nearly 900 districts could have their learning restricted during a pivotal time when experts say their education needs to be expanded. And in addition, districts are banning education and literature that can allow white kids and kids of color to recognize the sexism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, anti-Semitism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia of white supremacists."
Kendi's report came one day after Florida banned 28 math textbooks in a panic over Critical Race Theory.
"The Republican Party is stripping parents and educators of their collective ability to protect vulnerable children from being indoctrinated by—or victimized by—the scourge of white supremacy," Kendi explained. Instead of combatting white supremacists, the Republican Party has harbored white supremacists, has mainstreamed their mantra that anti-racism is antiwhite, and has embraced a president who has called them 'very fine people,' has told this growing army on national television to 'stand back and stand by,' has incited them to attack the Capitol, has defended their carnage, and has urged the American people to move on from the greatest domestic terrorist threat of our time. This Republican Party is not the party of any group of parents, but the party of white supremacy."
Read the full report.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump's 'democracy-destroying theory' started in Florida — two decades ago: Bush v Gore lawyer
April 16, 2022
The legal theory explored by right-wing lawyer John Eastman to keep Donald Trump in power despite the fact he lost the 2020 election first surfaced in Florida following the 2000 election, according to a new analysis.
Following the so-called "Brooks Brothers Riot" — which Roger Stone claims he directed by walkie-talkie from a nearby Winnebago motor home — Miami-Dade county shut down its recount. The ensuing legal battle culminated in the 2020 Bush v. Gore Supreme Court decision.
Stone has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was also interviewed during the Watergate investigation.
And he's not the only Republican whose 2000 actions are receiving new scrutiny following Trump's self-coup attempt.
Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe was one of the attorneys representing Vice President Al Gore in the case. He is also the author of a 105-page Harvard Law Review paper arguing Bush v. Gore was wrongly decided.
Tribe pointed to a Twitter thread about John Eastman's role in pushing a victory for George W. Bush in 2000.
"A truly amazing 22-year-long thread starting in FLA before Bush v. Gore with the through line of John Eastman’s democracy-destroying theory that Independent State Legislatures can override the State’s voters and their State’s Constitution to elect presidents and representatives," Tribe wrote.
Here is the thread:
A truly amazing 22-year-long thread starting in FLA before Bush v. Gore with the through line of John Eastman\u2019s democracy-destroying theory that Independent State Legislatures can override the State\u2019s voters and their State\u2019s Constitution to elect presidents and representatives:https://twitter.com/clearing_fog/status/1515115133894201346\u00a0\u2026— Laurence Tribe (@Laurence Tribe) 1650156879
... if SCOTUS had not stepped in, the FL Republican Party was preparing to invalidate the results of the election.\n\nOn November 29, they invited speakers to a hearing, where they discussed the possibility of an 'alternate' slate of electors.\n\nAnd they brought in a ringer.\n\n/3pic.twitter.com/cvaNgD5vQC— ClearingTheFog (@ClearingTheFog) 1650066738
Eastman, when asked for his credentials to weigh in on the Electoral College, didn't need to be very convincing.\n\n"The Electoral College is part of that structural foundation... um... that is part of the underlying principle and theory of our whole constitutional system. Um.\n/5pic.twitter.com/67F2Trtsdh— ClearingTheFog (@ClearingTheFog) 1650066905
Interestingly, Eastman cited McPherson v. Blacker, implying that it provides precedent for everything that he was about to tell them that day.\n\nOf course, that isn't true.\n\nIt did confirm the plenary power, but that wasn't the argument he was there to make.\n\n/7pic.twitter.com/OOZOiZem0t— ClearingTheFog (@ClearingTheFog) 1650067518
After the fraudulent electors scheme was attempted in 2020, this was clarified by mutiple people - including the Republican House Speaker of Arizona, and the Attorney General of PA in SCOTUS filings.\n\nhttps://gilaherald.com/speaker-bowers-addresses-call-for-the-legislature-to-overturn-2020-certified-election/\u00a0\u2026\n\nhttps://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22O155/163367/20201210142206254_Pennsylvania%20Opp%20to%20Bill%20of%20Complaint%20v.FINAL.pdf\u00a0\u2026\n\n/9pic.twitter.com/uR78geb3rN— ClearingTheFog (@ClearingTheFog) 1650067638
Eastman closed his blustery statement that day by forcefully telling the FL legislature that no one could stop them from what they wanted to do with their state electors, because they had a plenary 'judging ability' in all matters elector-related.\n\n/11pic.twitter.com/6xpiwpIgg5— ClearingTheFog (@ClearingTheFog) 1650068335
It tells us that the Republican Party's contempt for democracy has nothing to do with Trump - and so it will remain even after he is gone.\n\nDavid Frum - George W. Bush's speechwriter tried to tell us this in 2018. He would know.\n\nhttps://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/01/frum-trumpocracy/550685/\u00a0\u2026\n/13pic.twitter.com/Z7zTm5A5jK— ClearingTheFog (@ClearingTheFog) 1650068459
And like in FL in 2000, the GOP threw the kitchen sink at 2020.\n\nThe fraudulent electors scheme was only one piece - and that was Eastman\u2019s baby.\n\nHe led them to believe it would work, and people are likely going to face prison time for it.\n\nHe needs to prove he was \u201cright.\u201dhttps://twitter.com/lawindsor/status/1513929147088789512\u00a0\u2026— ClearingTheFog (@ClearingTheFog) 1650068729
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}