Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he has heard invasion could be Wednesday, declares day of unity

By Darya Korsunskaya and Natalia Zinets MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had heard that Wednesday could be the day of a Russian invasion, and would proclaim it a day of Ukrainian national unity instead. Zelenskiy, who has tended to play down suggestions that an attack is imminent, did not say who had suggested the date of Feb. 16. However, several U.S. news organisations reported last week that Washington believed that was the date when Russian forces would be ready if Putin gives the order to invade. "They tell us Feb. 16 will be the day of the ...