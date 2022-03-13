Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv

By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital Kyiv, as air raid sirens again woke residents on Sunday morning. "If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history of this region ... and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that's their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves," Zelenskiy said on Saturday. The president, who has repeatedly appeared on social media from the capital, said some s...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
SNL skewers the 'landline of presidents' as the first war fought on TikTok rages in Ukraine
March 13, 2022
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" imagined how America's 79-year-old president is responding to the online information battle as Russia invades Ukraine.
"This week as the war in Ukraine intensified, access to Facebook and Instagram in the country was shut off, leaving only one source of information, TikTok. So on Thursday, the White House responded by holding a national security briefing with some of the nation's top TikTok creators. We take you now inside that historic meeting," is how the show set up the sketch.
"I also want to thank my press secretary, Jen Psaki, for having the vision to set this up," SNL's Biden said.
"I suggested it as a joke and then it actually happened," Psaki said.
"People are saying this is the first war fought on TikTok, which is tough for me because I'm the landline of presidents," Biden admitted. "That's why I need you. I understand Putin. I understand war. But there's one thing I don't understand, that's computer."
"He means technology but he says computer," Psaki explained.
Watch:
SNL www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Mike Flynn describes battle against school boards like a military action: 'We're gonna counter-attack'
March 13, 2022
Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn described his efforts to go after school boards like a military operation in a speech at the "Time to Free America" gathering of conspiracy theorists in San Marcos, California.
Self-described "Biblical Prophecy Expert" Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller organized the event, which includes a focus on the "truth about 2020 voter fraudhttps://timetofreeamerica.com/what-is-the-purpose/," the "truth about Black Lives Matter (George Soros)," the "truth about the deep state," and "are we living through the fulfillment of the Mark of the Beast prophecy?"
"We need you to charge the machine gun nest," the retired 3-star Army general told the conspiracy theorists.
"Maybe I'm just asking you to dig a little bit deeper there or hold this side of the line, or form up cause we’re gonna counter-attack over here, and that counter-attack is, we’re gonna go after school boards," Flynn said.
Other speakers scheduled to address the conference include Eric Trump, Roger Stone, Arizona Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem, Pastor Greg Locke, and Pastor Mark Burns.
Michael Flynn to QAnon conference today: \u201cWe need you to charge the machine gun nest .. or hold this side of the line, or form up cause we\u2019re gonna counter-attack over here, and that counter-attack is - we\u2019re gonna go after school boards.\u201dpic.twitter.com/PCUZsDw3ni— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1647142403
CONTINUE READING Show less
Ammon Bundy arrested for trespassing at Idaho hospital protecting infant baby: report
March 12, 2022
By Steve Gorman
Right-wing activist and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was arrested on Saturday on a trespassing charge for refusing to leave a hospital where an infant was taken into protective custody from his parents in a child-welfare case, police said.
Bundy's campaign said on Twitter that he had gone to the hospital in Meridian, Idaho, about 10 miles (15 km) west of the state capital Boise, in support of a family whose baby boy "had been medically kidnapped."
The campaign tweet said Bundy was arrested "for the crime of disagreeing with the hospital and CPS (child protective services)," adding, "this was an ambush arrest with no legal grounds."
Bundy and members of his family have become widely known for leading armed standoffs against federal authorities, most notably in a 41-day takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016 that left one of the occupiers dead.
Bundy, a brother and others were later acquitted of federal conspiracy charges stemming from the Malheur siege.
In a personal tweet, Bundy, 46, described the child as the grandson of a close friend, and said authorities took the baby because "a medical practitioner called CPS for a missed doctor appointment."
"If this happened to them, it could happen to you," Bundy wrote. "We must stand against this medical tyranny."
Police said the 10-month-old child was first hospitalized on March 1 after medical personnel determined the baby was severely malnourished. The infant was released to his parents a few days later after gaining sufficient weight, police said.
But a subsequent checkup found the child again had lost significant weight, and police were contacted when the parents canceled their follow-up appointment and could not be located, the Meridian police department said in a statement.
Advised that the child's condition was life-threatening, police sought to contact the parents, but the family proved uncooperative and evaded further attempts to check on the child's wellbeing, police said.
After a warrant was obtained, police located the father and child in a traffic stop, took the infant into custody and brought the baby to the hospital for additional medical care.
Bundy was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing count after he and several followers showed up at the hospital "and refused to leave the property when asked to do so," police said.
A woman accused of interfering was also arrested, as were two other adults charged with interfering with police at the scene of the traffic stop, according to police.
Bundy, who has led a number of protests against COVID-19 public health restrictions in Idaho, announced his bid for the Republican nomination for governor in June.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by William Mallard)
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}