Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv

By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital Kyiv, as air raid sirens again woke residents on Sunday morning. "If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history of this region ... and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that's their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves," Zelenskiy said on Saturday. The president, who has repeatedly appeared on social media from the capital, said some s...