Ukraine's Zelensky: Russian allegations over hospital are 'lies'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference at St. Mary's Palace. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference at St. Mary's Palace. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russian allegations that ultra-radical fighters had been stationed at a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

The hospital in the Ukrainian port city was bombed on Wednesday, probably from the air, with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying on Thursday that there were no medical personnel present and instead it was a camp for radicals.

"Russians were lied to [on TV] about the fact that there were allegedly no patients in the hospital and no women and children in the maternity hospital," Zelensky said in a video message. It was all "lies," he added, saying three civilians were killed and 17 injured in a Russian attack on the facility.

The "propagandists" on Russian television would be held accountable, he added, as he also accused Russia of hindering attempts to set up humanitarian corridors from Mariupol.

"Russian troops have already created a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine," he said.