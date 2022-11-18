Ukraine says half energy system crippled, Kyiv facing possible 'shutdown'

By Max Hunder and Jonathan Landay KYIV/KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, the government said on Friday, and authorities in the capital Kyiv warned that the city could face a "complete shutdown" of the power grid as winter sets in. With temperatures falling and Kyiv seeing its first snow, officials were working to restore power nationwide after some of the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in nine months of war. The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter due to po...