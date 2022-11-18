Ukraine says half energy system crippled, Kyiv facing possible 'shutdown'

By Max Hunder and Jonathan Landay KYIV/KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, the government said on Friday, and authorities in the capital Kyiv warned that the city could face a "complete shutdown" of the power grid as winter sets in. With temperatures falling and Kyiv seeing its first snow, officials were working to restore power nationwide after some of the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in nine months of war. The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter due to po...
Legal experts: Special counsel investigating Trump will move very quickly
November 19, 2022
Former top DOJ official Andrew Weissmann believes that newly-appointed special counsel Jack Smith will move with haste in his investigations of former President Donald Trump.
Speaking with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, after the host said Smith may become the "most important prosecutor in human history," Weissmann discussed his history with the new special prosecutor.
"So I've known Jack for decades," Weissman said.
"I was the chief of the criminal division when he started in the U.S. Attorney's office," he explained.
"And Jack, as you noted, has had all sorts of positions that make him really perfect for this job in the sense of his experience, he's a career prosecutor, he's completely apolitical — in public integrity, they prosecuted Democrats and Republicans," Weissmann said. "They don't care, if you committed a crime, it doesn't matter what party you're in or whether you're in no party."
He noted he learned from Robert Mueller that "you can't slow things down to use as an excuse not to move forward."
"For people who are worried about this slowing down, I have the exact opposite reaction."
Weissmann said, "his nature is to move things along speedily, that's how he was trained in the Eastern District [of New York] and that's what he, is a very much can-do person. So I think that's all for the good."
O'Donnell read a tweet from legendary constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe, also vouching for Smith.
"If a special counsel was to be appointed, I can think of no-one better suited than Jack Smith. Vast experience prosecuting public corruption cases, treacherous national security violations, and crimes against humanity. Absorbs complex facts instantly," Tribe wrote. "Perfect for Donald Trump."
Andrew Weissmann www.youtube.com
Trump special counsel may become the ‘most famous prosecutor in human history’: MSNBC anchor
November 19, 2022
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell laid out his argument on Friday evening that Trump special counsel Jack Smith may become the most important prosecutor in history.
O'Donnell began "The Last Word" by saying, "tonight, we begin the first episode of 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,' the 21st-century version. In 1939, a Frank Kappa made the instant classic 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' starring the marvelous Jimmy Stewart as the new senator in town who took on the powers that be in a clash of good and evil, with the good guy winning in the end."
"If Frank Kappa were making today's version of 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' the new Mr. Smith would be a prosecutor, a special prosecutor, whose target would be Donald Trump," O'Donnell said.
He went on to suggest that Hollywood movie stars might line up to portray Jack Smith if his investigation ends like the movie.
"Jack Smith's focus is on one target all day, every day and that target is going to have even more trouble trying to fall asleep in Florida tonight than he did last night," O'Donnell said.
READ: Tuxedo-clad Trump lashes out in Friday night address at Mar-a-Lago: 'We can't let this happen'
The host explained the significance that the investigation may hold.
"Jack Smith, a name of fiction writer would chose to convey humility, now stands at the threshold of becoming the most famous and most important prosecutor in human history," O'Donnell concluded.
Lawrence O'Donnell www.youtube.com
Michael Moore: The GOP is 'imploding' — and the House is just their 'consolation prize'
November 18, 2022
On Friday, writing for his blog, liberal filmmaker Michael Moore — one of the few analysts to predict Republicans would not have a blowout win in the 2022 midterm elections — forecast that the GOP is "imploding" — and that their new, razor-thin majority in the House is a "consolation prize" for losing the bigger fight for America.
"How rare is it when the so-called winners (barely, of the House of Representatives) are actually considered a bunch of losers?! (Think Houston Astros, 2017 — won the World Series but forever known as a bunch of cheaters. Ouch.)" wrote Moore. "That’s where the Republicans are at today."
"Hailed just weeks ago as the new conquerors on their way to victory — 'REPUBLICANS WILL TAKE CONTROL OF THE SENATE WITH FOUR NEW SEATS!' 'REPUBLICANS WILL WIN THE HOUSE BY 50 SEATS!!' 'BIDEN IS OVER! CRIME! INFLATION! TRUMP IN 2024!'" wrote Moore. "Whoops. They couldn’t defeat a single sitting Democrat in the United States Senate! In fact, the Democrats took one of theirs, something that rarely happens in a first midterm. Americans at the polls last week resoundingly rejected Trump-backed candidates and chose to vote for Democracy and abortion rights over the cost of a gallon of gas."
The new House majority, Moore, wrote, is "anemic" and "weak" — and there are several reasons why Republicans may not hold it for long.
"Republicans who barely won in a blue district can read the writing on the wall — if they want to stay in Congress, in order to win, they are going to have to switch parties. If just one or two do that, it could make all the difference in the Democrats being back in charge," wrote Moore. Furthermore, their majority is slim enough that they could be vulnerable if any vacancies or special elections occur.
"By winning the House, the Republicans may have won the battle, but they’ve lost the war. They know this. You can see it in their reactions over the past few days. Their party is imploding. It’s time for the few sane and moderate Republicans to jump ship and either become Democrats or declare as an independent and caucus with the Democrats," concluded Moore. "Or, just head out the door saying you’re going out for a pack of smokes… and never come back."
