Ukraine says half energy system crippled, Kyiv facing possible 'shutdown'

"So I've known Jack for decades," Weissman said.

"I was the chief of the criminal division when he started in the U.S. Attorney's office," he explained.

"And Jack, as you noted, has had all sorts of positions that make him really perfect for this job in the sense of his experience, he's a career prosecutor, he's completely apolitical — in public integrity, they prosecuted Democrats and Republicans," Weissmann said. "They don't care, if you committed a crime, it doesn't matter what party you're in or whether you're in no party."

He noted he learned from Robert Mueller that "you can't slow things down to use as an excuse not to move forward."

"For people who are worried about this slowing down, I have the exact opposite reaction."

Weissmann said, "his nature is to move things along speedily, that's how he was trained in the Eastern District [of New York] and that's what he, is a very much can-do person. So I think that's all for the good."

O'Donnell read a tweet from legendary constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe, also vouching for Smith.

"If a special counsel was to be appointed, I can think of no-one better suited than Jack Smith. Vast experience prosecuting public corruption cases, treacherous national security violations, and crimes against humanity. Absorbs complex facts instantly," Tribe wrote. "Perfect for Donald Trump."

