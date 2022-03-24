Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors agreed, no safe passage from Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Agreement has been reached on the establishment of seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Ukrainian towns and cities on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. She said civilians trying to leave besieged Mariupol would find transport at nearby Berdyansk, making clear Russia was not allowing a safe corridor to be created to or from the centre of the southern port city. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Four dead and another gravely injured in 'group jump' from seventh-floor balcony
March 24, 2022
Five people reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony in Switzerland, leaving four people dead.
The four casualties were pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth person had potentially catastrophic injuries, and was listed in grave condition at a hospital near the resort town Montreaux, reported The Daily Beast.
“[They appear to] have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment,” said Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz.
The jumpers, who were all barefoot, struck the pavement below and their bodies were discovered by a passerby, and police described the incident as a "group jump."
“It was a quarter to seven, I got out of the shower, had a coffee and heard a thud,” one neighbor said. “I thought it was a bad film, I couldn’t look at the image for more than a few seconds.”
READ: 'Small kernel of truth' behind Ukraine 'bioweapons labs' conspiracies -- but they're being spread for sinister purposes: expert
Neighbors said a family of five -- two adults in their 40s, two teenagers and a grandmother -- moved into that apartment about three years ago, but police did not confirm the jumpers were related.
“We heard nothing from their home, the father never said hello in the hallway and ordered many packages almost daily,” said neighbor Claude Rouiller.
The neighbor added that he smelled a strong scent of incense wafting from the apartment for the past few days, and another neighbor said many building residents believed the family belonged to a cult.
CONTINUE READING Show less
With a shaved head and an empty stomach, artist Ujay Bajracharya dips his brush to line the eyes of the deity Tara as a soothing Buddhist hymn warbles in the background.
The 40-year-old is applying the final strokes to his paubha painting, a devotional art form known for its minute detail, intense colours and the strict purification rituals traditionally required of its practitioners.
It took three months for Bajracharya to complete his rendition of the Green Tara, a goddess of compassion revered by Buddhists and Hindus in Nepal.
Before work began, he shaved off his hair and clipped his nails, while a Buddhist priest blessed his canvas and selected a day auspicious enough for the artist to commence his labors.
Bajracharya woke up early each morning and did not eat until his day's work was over, adopting a strict vegetarian diet that also excluded garlic, tomatoes and onion when he broke his fast.
"My body felt light and I felt more focused and motivated to paint," he told AFP.
"Changing my lifestyle was a bit difficult at first but I had the support of my family and friends, so that helped me stay disciplined."
Paubha remains a common painting method in Nepal but the austere religious observances once followed by its artists have fallen out of practice.
Bajracharya's adoption of these rituals began last year, when he approached a museum in the capital Kathmandu about painting another Buddhist deity while adhering to the forgotten traditions.
Rajan Shakya, founder of the Museum of Nepali Art, said that they immediately agreed to the idea of reviving the practice.
"It is part of what makes paubha art unique and valuable. The more people learn about it, the more demand there will be for Nepali artists. And then we know our art will survive, our culture will survive," Shakya said.
Bajracharya has committed to observing these rules for future paintings, beginning with his exacting work on the Green Tara, which he crafted for worship in a private prayer room at his home.
"I felt that we should preserve this method and the next generation should also be aware -- people should know about the spiritual aspect of these paintings," he said.
Paubha artworks use cotton or silk canvases, and colors were traditionally made by grinding minerals and plants into fine powder. Some works even used pure gold and silver.
The oldest preserved paubha painting dates to the 13th century, but scholars believe the tradition is much older, with earlier examples likely disappearing because of the fragile materials used.
Its artists are believed to have inspired trends in thangkas, a similar type of devotional painting in neighboring Tibet that has been recognised in UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage.
'A form of meditation'
Priest Dipak Bajracharya -- a member of Ujay's caste but of no relation to the painter -- said that in earlier times paubha artists would stay "pure" to ensure the sanctity of the images they produced.
"The process itself is considered a form of meditation," he said.
While the traditional religious value remains, paubha paintings are now commonly seen as decorative hangings in museums or the homes of collectors.
A growing international appreciation for the craft has proven lucrative for artists, with interested buyers in China, Japan and Western countries.
"Paubha paintings have now become a business, but their aim is not commercial -- they are actually objects of respect and worship," said the priest.
Dipak returned to Ujay's home once the latter's hair had grown back for a final religious ceremony, culminating in a ritual to "breathe life" into the finished painting.
The ceremonial practice invites the Green Tara to reside in the work as a vessel for worship.
"This is not art alone, the faith of Buddhists and Hindus is tied to it," said Ujay Bajracharya.
"If we don't preserve this art form, the faith will also slowly fade away."
© 2022 AFP
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Small kernel of truth' behind Ukraine 'bioweapons labs' conspiracies -- but they're being spread for sinister purposes: expert
March 24, 2022
American right-wingers -- including Fox News personalities -- have been amplifying Russian conspiracy theories about Ukrainian "bioweapons labs," but one expert said they may be based on a "small kernel of truth."
The claims have been rocketing around social media since early March, when the Kremlin boosted the theory to justify its invasion, and an American bioweapons expert told Mother Jones those claims might be based on the chaotic dissolution of the Soviet Union -- which had left behind some dangerous weapons in Ukraine.
“That left a big problem, because Ukraine still housed all manner of nuclear and chemical weapons from the Soviet era, left behind—thousands of warheads, in fact," said the expert, who has security clearances and has worked closely with government officials.
"The U.S. has quietly been helping Ukraine to dismantle its Soviet-era chem/bio stuff," added the expert, who is not connected to the Biden administration. "It seems possible that some U.S. expertise (and possibly a small number of U.S. personnel?) remains in Ukraine, established to retire safely the Soviet-era WMD. I have no specific idea what chem/bio matériel was left behind. So, at the core of those right-wingnut conspiracy theories may be a small kernel of truth, but one that’s being distorted beyond any (responsible) recognition.”
READ: Madison Cawthorn 'at risk' after failed attempt to change districts: 'Nobody wants to help him'
The secrecy of the de-armament work undertaken by the U.S. and Ukraine, which agreed to give up its nuclear weapons as part of a 1994 treaty with Russia, has allowed the conspiracy theories to flourish.
“Prior to Putin’s war,” the expert said, “the U.S. had certainly paid the Ukrainians to dismantle WMD, and also sent experts to help with it. But given the little of that story that is public knowledge, so much of that collaborative de-armament work was done secretly/covertly — for obvious and understandable reasons.”
But he said the theories are being amplified and distorted for sinister purposes.
“Putin might try to use the existence of any existing Ukrainian labs that deal with chem/bio, and whatever U.S. connections these may — or may not — have, as a pretext under some kind of false-flag operation," the expert said. "Putin often accuses his adversaries of precisely the same thing that he’s doing.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}