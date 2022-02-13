Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine sees no point closing its airspace amid the tensions with Moscow, a senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday, after the United States warned that Russia could invade the eastern European nation at any time. Dutch carrier KLM said https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-putin-speak-ukraine-warnings-mount-2022-02-12 it would stop flying to Ukraine and Germany's Lufthansa said it was considering suspending flights. Ukraine's SkyUp said on Sunday it had to divert one flight after the owner of the leased aircraft barred it from entering Ukrainian airspace. "The most important po...