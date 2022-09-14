Ukraine wants U.N. to allow Zelenskiy to address world leaders via video

By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is on Friday due to consider a proposal for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address the annual gathering of world leaders next week with a pre-recorded video. Diplomats expect Russia to call a vote on the proposed decision, which has been drafted by Ukraine. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday that Russia opposed allowing Zelenskiy to speak via video. "Zelenskiy travels perfectly well around the country ... but he can't come here. And if you can't come, that means yo...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Trump blasts GOP leader: ‘Anything Mitch McConnell wants is bad’
September 14, 2022
While Democrats spent Wednesday celebrating after the final primary campaigns, former Republican President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
"A grueling primary season riven by Republican infighting and the interventions of former President Donald J. Trump finally ended on Tuesday with a slate of G.O.P. candidates that has raised Democratic hopes of preserving Senate control and a political atmosphere that has changed strikingly over the past six months," The New York Times reported. "The final day of primaries put an exclamation point on the season when Republican voters in New Hampshire nominated Don Bolduc, a retired general and Trump-style candidate who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election, to take on Senator Maggie Hassan, previously seen as one of the most vulnerable incumbents."
While Democrats viewed Bolduc as easier to beat, Trump praised his victory, taking to Truth Social to brag the "'Trumpiest' people all won in New Hampshire last night."
With the primaries over, Trump turned his attention to the one remaining Senate race where a mainstream Republican is facing off against a MAGA election denier in the general election.
"Mitch McConnell is working all out to help the absolutely horrible senator from the great state of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, rather than fighting for, and helping to finance, the wonderful and very talented Kelly Tshibaka," Trump complained. "Murkowski killed everything good for Alaska, including ANWR, a project which would have changed the course of our entire country."
"Anything Mitch McConnell wants is bad, especially Lisa Murkowski," Trump argued, urging his supporters to back Tshibaka.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Shocking' new book claims Trump offered West Bank to Jordan’s King Abdullah II
CONTINUE READING Show less
The GOP is now run by 'your crazy uncle' — and is spreading 'mass psychosis': conservative
September 14, 2022
On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," conservative analyst Charlie Sykes warned that former President Donald Trump's brand of conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy have metastasized into the entire Republican Party, from the bottom up.
Sykes, a longtime Trump critic who has repeatedly called out the modern GOP's double standards, said that there is no longer much safe harbor for any Republicans who want to govern reasonably, or engage constructively with their right-wing constituents.
"We've both been in talk radio and there were some real gems, so we know they're out there," said anchor Joy Reid. "Could you have ever imagined that the people who used to call in on the radio are now the mainstream — not just the base of the party, they're the candidates. Your thoughts?"
"What a strange and wild ride," said Sykes. "It is like your crazy uncle that you kept in the basement has now suddenly appeared and is running the show ... it's almost as if we've gone post-Trump here, where the craziness has morphed into this mass psychosis where it's not just a few scattered anecdotes anymore, it is state after state where you are seeing, you know, some of the most extreme election deniers, not people running on some conservative or right-wing agenda, but people who have embraced the most bizarre conspiracies."
Among the factors inflaming things further, Sykes noted, are Trump increasingly endorsing the QAnon movement directly and calling into a D.C. jail rally for the high-level January 6 offenders. Meanwhile, he argued, Republican primary voters are consistently choosing "complete kooks" over "reasonably rational Republicans" — something that most recently happened this week in New Hampshire, where voters chose an election denier to run for Senate over Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's preferred candidate.
"If this is really an existential threat, we ought to act like it. But it is bizarre," said Sykes. "I've been pessimistic for some time. I've been amazed over and over again how the craziest voices have become dominant, and unfortunately it's getting worse."
Charlie Sykes says the GOP is now run by "your crazy uncle" www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Elise Stefanik squeezed by Dems in New York — and by the Freedom Caucus in DC: report
September 14, 2022
The number three Republican in the House of Representatives is facing political challenges from the far-right on Capitol Hill while facing a tough re-election in her New York congressional district.
"Freshman Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) isn’t backing out of the race for House GOP conference chair despite Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who currently holds the position, announcing she will seek another term in the next Congress," the Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday. "Stefanik’s decision is a reversal from her vow to conservatives to serve only one term in the leadership role during her bid to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after she was ousted from the position over her criticisms of former President Donald Trump."
Donalds is a member of the far-right freedom caucus.
“I'm glad he's running,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) told the newspaper. "He's a conservative, and a lot of us are actively supporting."
Donalds is one of two Black members of the GOP conference.
"Donalds also said he met Monday with former President Donald Trump — whom Stefanik made her name defending during his first impeachment — but declined to discuss the nature of their lunch, beyond the fact that the conference chair race came up," Politico reported Wednesday. "If Donalds can break through, he’d help the GOP conference make good on its long-held goals of more diverse representation, burnished through active recruitment of candidates of color."
Stefanik is also facing a tough challenge from former CIA officer Matt Castelli, who has seized on the issue of abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, according to a new report by North Country Now.
“Today, extremist politicians are pushing a dangerous national abortion ban that would allow government to interfere in women’s personal freedoms - including here in New York. Elise Stefanik has sold out women by supporting this vast government overreach, and is completely out of step with the voters of NY-21 who don’t want the government in our bedrooms or our medical exam rooms. These politicians need to stay the hell out of where they don’t belong and stop regulating women’s bodies,” Castelli said.
Castelli has also had harsh words for Stefanik's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
"Elise Stefanik colluded with her fellow insurrectionist supporting members of Congress to stop the certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6th and is, by definition, a traitor to American democracy," the former CIA officer charged on Wednesday.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}