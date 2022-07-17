Ukraine war shows West's dominance is ending as China rises, Blair says

By Guy Faulconbridge LONDON (Reuters) - The Ukraine war shows that the West's dominance is coming to an end as China rises to superpower status in partnership with Russia at one of the most significant inflection points in centuries, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said. The world, Blair said, was at a turning point in history comparable with the end of World War Two or the collapse of the Soviet Union: but this time the West is clearly not in the ascendant. "We are coming to the end of Western political and economic dominance," Blair said in a lecture entitled "After Ukraine, What Le...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Right-wing militias will succeed with their next coup attempt after learning their lessons from Jan. 6: extremism expert
July 17, 2022
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" early Sunday morning, extremism analyst Kristopher Goldsmith claimed that far-right militia groups like the Proud Boys are paying close attention to House select committee hearings on Jan 6th insurrection and taking notes on what not to do the next time they are given a chance.
Speaking with host Phang, Goldsmith that, for far-right extremists, Jan 6th was a learning experience and the lessons they took away from that day will help them in the future.
"You are very plugged into this world of extremism," host Phang began. "How have members have this group reacted to the January 6th hearings? How will it affect their tactics moving forward?"
"To be frank, they are not reacting, it's like the hearings are not happening," he replied. "Right now, organizations like the Proud Boys are securing seats on the Republican Executive Committee in Miami; this is where Jeb Bush grew his base of power years ago. Now over half a dozen members or former members of the Proud Boys are on the Republican Executive Committee in Miami - Dade."
"We are looking at an evolution of the fascist wing of the far-right extremist Republican Party that is not afraid of law enforcement," he continued. " I mean they learned their lesson, don't fail at a coup and the next time they are going to be successful. And it's going to be because they have people in power who aren't just afraid of them but are truly on their team."
MSNBC 07 17 2022 07 32 31 youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
Steve Bannon's legal defense in tatters as judge hints he should seek a plea deal: report
July 17, 2022
With jury selection expected to begin on Monday, the Washington Post reports that Steve Bannon is looking at a very brief trial followed by conviction based upon U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols's rulings and comments to date that seems to suggest the former advisor to Donald Trump may want to work out a deal with prosecutors.
As the Post's Devlin Barrett and Spencer Hsu write, every legal maneuver Bannon and his attorneys have attempted has fallen apart as he has tried to get out from under contempt of Congress charges.
In a telling exchange last week, exasperated Bannon attorney David Shoen asked the judge, “What’s the point of going to trial if there are no defenses?” to which the judge curtly answered, “Agreed.”
"The exchange was a remarkable comedown for the combative, bombastic Bannon team that live-streamed his declaration, 'we’re taking down the Biden regime' as he surrendered to the FBI in late 2021 on charges he had illegally flouted the House committee probing Jan. 6," the report states before adding, "The judge’s response was a lawyerly way of urging Bannon to seek a plea deal with the government, rather than face long odds at a short trial."
RELATED: 'Shell-shocked Bannon' claims Trump would 'lie about anything to win': new book
That is the opinion of Randall Eliason, a George Washington University law professor, who explained, "Obviously everyone’s entitled to a trial, but usually if you go to trial there’s some kind of legal or factual dispute that needs to be resolved. The judge’s point is, there aren’t really any here … In those instances, going to trial becomes what prosecutors sometimes call a long guilty plea.”
Bannon's last-ditch chance to forestall the trial, based on claims of executive privilege went down in flames, and now following the seating of the jury, prosecutors are expected to make the trial swift and brutal.
"Jury selection in the case is due to begin Monday, and the trial is likely to be brief — prosecutors say their case will take a day, and given the judge’s limitations on which witnesses Bannon can call and what issues he can raise, it’s unclear how long Bannon’s own case may take, or if he will testify," the report states.
According to Eliason, who also previously served as a federal prosecutor, Bannon likely wants to go forward with the trial no matter how hopeless it is.
“Maybe it’s just a show to him, one where he can play the MAGA martyr and use it to raise his profile. That’s not a legal reason to go to trial but it may be enough of a reason for him,” he explained.
You can read more here.
CONTINUE READING Show less
‘Direct hit’: ‘Space Weather Woman’ predicts massive solar storm to strike Earth
July 16, 2022
One of the world's leading space science experts predicted a "direct hit" from a solar storm.
Dr. Tamitha Skov, known as the "Space Weather Woman," is a research scientist at the federally funded Aerospace Corporation and is an award-winning science educator on social media.
On Saturday, she posted a NASA prediction model video.
"Direct Hit!" she predicted. "A snake-like filament launched as a big solar storm while in the Earth-strike zone."
"NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong Aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes," she explained.
She said there could be disruption to GPS and amateur radio.
Less than an hour later she posted a five-second video of the sun.
"The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the Sun in a stunning ballet," she wrote.
"The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed solar storm is going to be tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward!" she explained.
\u201cDirect Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong #aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth's nightside.\u201d— Dr. Tamitha Skov (@Dr. Tamitha Skov) 1657997622
\u201cThe long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the #Sun in a stunning ballet. The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed #solarstorm is going to tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward!\u201d— Dr. Tamitha Skov (@Dr. Tamitha Skov) 1657999492
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}