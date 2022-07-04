Ukraine withdraws from battered Lysychansk city; Russia claims major victory

By Tom Balmforth and Max Hunder KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's forces have withdrawn from the bombed-out city of Lysychansk, prompting Russia to claim full control of the eastern Luhansk region, a key Kremlin war goal, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to regain the lost territory. Ukraine on Sunday said the tactical withdrawal would save the lives of its soldiers who would regroup, to launch a counter offensive with the help of long-range Western weapons. But Moscow said the capture of Lysychansk less than a week after taking neighbouring Sievierdonetsk meant it had "liberated" Luhansk. It ...
July 04, 2022
In Stockton, Missouri, Agapé Boarding School — a private Baptist/Christian fundamentalist boarding school for troubled teenage boys — has been inundated with lawsuits from former attendees who allege that its conditions are cruel and abusive. Nine more lawsuits against Agapé, in addition to earlier lawsuits, were filed in April, and five of its staffers are facing assault charges in Cedar County, Missouri. Critics of Agapé are trying to get the school shut down.
Attorneys for Agapé have been flatly denying the abuse allegations. Agapé’s website brags that it gives troubled teenage boys a “strong academic foundation” in a caring environment that will “get a teen’s behavior back on track.” But sources interviewed for a report by the Daily Beast’s Kate Briquelet describe the conditions at Agapé as anything but caring.
“Former students interviewed by The Daily Beast say the school was far from heavenly,” Briquelet reports in an article published by the Beast on the Fourth of July 2022. “Instead, they encountered a climate more like ‘Lord of the Flies,’ where staff were given free rein to restrain and beat students, and where some kids were emotionally and sexually abused. They claim Agapé has functioned like a ‘cult’ and ‘Christian torture compound’ for decades, allowing adults to manhandle teenagers and withhold food, water, and proper clothing — apparently without most parents ever knowing.”
Briquelet reports that according to the former attendees it interviewed, Agapé, “banned children from speaking to each other without adults present, censored their letters home, destroyed photographs showing anything other than happy faces, and admonished kids that if they ran away, locals with guns would hunt them down.”
“As part of a ‘buddy’ system,” Briquelet explains, “older students had authority to mete out seemingly arbitrary punishments to new students assigned to them. Now, they’ve joined a chorus of voices —including parents, lawmakers, and even heiress and boarding-school abuse activist Paris Hilton — demanding the state of Missouri shut down Agapé for good.”
Briquelet notes that since 2021, 19 former students have filed lawsuits against Agapé that allege “physical and emotional abuse, and in some cases, sexual abuse by staff and classmates.” David Smock, Agapé’s former doctor, has pled not guilty to child molestation charges; Smock’s case is separate from the five staffers who are facing assault charges.
One of the former Agapé students interviewed by the Beast, Robert Bucklin, told the publication, “They need to go in there and rescue the boys and worry about the investigation later. These boys are in danger.”
Bucklin has tweeted a late 1990s video that shows then-principal Brother Frank Burton chasing a boy around a volleyball court at Agapé and kicking him from behind. And Bucklin told the Beast, “What the fuck is it going to take? Especially after seeing that video, what else is it going to take? For bodies to stop dropping there?”
Bucklin recalled some of the atrocities he observed when he was a student at Apapé.
“I remember this guy in the dorm rolled a fake joint, and these staff members restrained him for hours,” Bucklin told the Beast. “He came back into the dorm, his shirt was torn apart, he had blood everywhere all over him, his face was black and blue. And that happened constantly. I think the longest restraint when I was there was nine hours. They literally had to do a shift change because the staff was getting tired. That guy couldn’t walk for days.”
Rep. Keri Ingle, a Democrat who serves in the Missouri House of Representatives, has speaking out about Agapé and told the Beast, “I can’t empathize with the survivors enough. We’re so close and yet so far from getting justice for them…. It sounds like a Stephen King novel, and it’s not. It’s something that’s been happening to kids in this state and across the country for decades, and they’re using the name of God to justify it.”
Michelle Barnett, whose husband Joe Barnett was a former Agapé student, committed suicide in 2020 at the age of 33 — and she believes that the conditions at Agapé contributed to his depression. Barnett told the Beast, “The things they did to my husband are just unspeakable. Somebody with a known mental illness should never, at the age of 12, be sent to a place where you cannot talk to any of your peers for a year. That alone, besides the beatings they got, being told he just needed to pray harder…. They really messed him up.”
July 04, 2022
Legal experts believe that Fox News could be in real trouble for spreading baseless conspiracy theories about Donald Trump's election loss.
A judge ruled last month that Dominion Voting Systems could move forward with its lawsuit against Fox Corp., the conservative news network's parent company, for amplifying bogus claims that it rigged the election for Joe Biden, and Judge Eric Davis made clear the $1.6 billion suit was not frivolous, reported The Guardian.
“These allegations support a reasonable inference that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch either knew Dominion had not manipulated the election or at least recklessly disregarded the truth when they allegedly caused Fox News to propagate its claims about Dominion,” Davis said in his ruling.
That doesn't guarantee Fox News or the Murdochs will be held liable, but legal experts agree the suit poses a real threat to conservative networks that spread the conspiracy theories.
“Dominion has a very strong case against Fox News – and against OAN for that matter,” said Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a constitutional law professor at Stetson University and a fellow at the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice. “The reason Dominion is suing is because Fox and other rightwing news outlets repeated vicious lies that Dominion’s voting machines stole the 2020 election from Trump for Biden. But all of these conspiracy theories about Dominion’s machines were just pure bunk, and Fox as a news organization should have known that and not given this aspect of the big lie a megaphone.”
“What’s particularly bad for Fox is [that] Dominion asked them to stop and correct the record in real time, " she added, "and Fox persisted in spreading misrepresentations about the voting machine company.”
Davis noted in his ruling that newspapers under Rupert Murdoch's control, such as the Wall Street Journal and New York Post, condemned Trump's election lies and urged the former president to concede his loss, and text messages obtained by the Jan. 6 commission show communication between Fox News hosts and White House officials about the insurrection.
“I think once you start to pull the discovery material, what you’re going to find is there was a lot of communication between the Trump people both internally and externally about pushing very specific lies and narratives,” said Angelo Carusone, president and chief executive of Media Matters for America.
Fox News would probably survive, but the much smaller OAN and Newsmax, which are also being sued by Dominion and election software company Smartmatic, could be decimated in court.
“I think OAN is going to be wiped out from the litigation costs," Carusone said. "Forget about any judgment.”
Newsmax has enough cash to survive a trial and even pay the damages sought by Dominion and Smartmatic, but OAN is already struggling after it was dropped by DirecTV, which was responsible for 90 percent of its revenue, and the network appears to be in a death spiral.
“We’ve started seeing, already, them scaling back programming, they’ve been laying off staff, they’ve been cutting back the number of programs," Carusone said. "So it’s pretty clear that they don’t have sufficient resources to weather a protracted litigation.”
July 04, 2022
The Brazilian government published data Friday showing that more than 2,500 fire hotspots were recorded in the Amazon rainforest last month, the highest number for June since 2007—one of the worst years ever for the critical ecosystem.
"The Biden administration has only legitimized the Brazilian government's anti-Indigenous and anti-environmental agenda."
The latest report from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research estimates that the Brazilian Amazon has lost 1,450 square miles of jungle since the start of 2022.
Greenpeace Brazil said in response to the alarming figures that the far-right Bolsonaro government's systematic rampage against basic environmental protections is responsible for the surge in rainforest fires and overall deforestation, which have helped transform parts of the Amazon—long known as a key carbon "sink"—into sources of planet-warming greenhouse gas.
"Agribusiness is hitting new records for forest destruction as the dry season arrives in the Amazon," said Cristiane Mazzetti, a spokesperson for Greenpeace Brazil. "Illegal burnings and deforestation have accelerated over the last three years as a direct result of the Brazilian government's anti-environmental agenda that encourages the destruction of the forest."
"If this trend does not change," Mazzetti added, "we will approach the tipping point of no return in which the Amazon could fail as a rainforest."
Brazilian academics have warned in recent months that a Bolsonaro victory in the October presidential election would mean total demise for the Brazilian Amazon. Recent polling shows that Bolsonaro is trailing leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has vowed to pursue "net-zero deforestation" if elected.
"If Bolsonaro remains in the power of presidency, it's hopeless in terms of the environment," Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the São Paulo-based Climate Observatory, told HuffPost in April, a record-shattering month for Amazon deforestation.
"There will be more deforestation," said Astrini. "The Amazon will fast forward to its collapse point."
Environmental groups have voiced dismay at the Biden administration's failure to confront Bolsonaro on the international stage over his government's assault on the Amazon. The U.S. is Brazil's second-largest trading partner.
Last month, during the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, President Joe Biden went as far as to praise Bolsonaro for trying to "protect the Amazon."
"In addition to being divorced from reality, Biden's statement is remarkably tone-deaf," Maria Laura Canineu and Luciana Téllez Chávez of Human Rights Watch wrote on the final day of the summit, where the two leaders met for the first time. "Biden has shamefully squandered the opportunity to leverage his meeting with Bolsonaro to support the courageous defenders of the Amazon."
"These defenders are putting their lives on the line to protect the world's largest rainforest and a vital bulwark against climate change," they continued. "Biden should correct this mistake and press Bolsonaro to reverse his damaging policies, urging Bolsonaro to get Brazil back on track in fighting deforestation and protecting forest defenders from violence."
Diana Ruiz, the head of forests at Greenpeace USA, said in a statement Friday that "up to now, the Biden administration has only legitimized the Brazilian government's anti-Indigenous and anti-environmental agenda."
"The U.S. has a responsibility to act and stop making deals with President Bolsonaro, who continues to wage an assault against Indigenous Peoples and environmental defenders," Ruiz added.
