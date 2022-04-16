Ukraine working with Turkey, understands parallel ties to Russia -Ukrainian diplomat

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Ukraine is working with NATO member Turkey as much as possible for more support over Russia's invasion and understands - even though it is not happy with - the reality of Ankara's parallel ties to Moscow, a Ukrainian diplomat said. Ankara has criticised the invasion and sold drones to Kyiv despite Russian objections. But it has also opposed Western sanctions against Moscow and maintained a careful rhetoric by refraining from accusing either country over the conflict, even amid reports of war crimes in parts of Ukraine. "We would be happy if Turkey joined the sanctions" and...