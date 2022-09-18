Ukraine’s special envoy for Latin America wants to counter Russian disinformation
ALEXEY DRUZHININ/Getty Images North America/TNS

The government of Ukraine recently appointed a top diplomat whose primary goal is to counter Russian disinformation about the war reaching audiences in Latin America, Ambassador Ruslan Spirin told The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald in an exclusive interview. Spirin, who was appointed special envoy for Latin America and the Caribbean in August, urged the region’s governments and citizens to seek “alternative” information to contrast the content published by Russian outlets RT and Sputnik, whose Spanish language platforms have millions of viewers in Latin America and have been the source of po...