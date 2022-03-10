Ukrainian ambassador demands "Airlift 2.0" from Berlin

Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, arrives for an ecumenical prayer for peace on the occasion of the Ukraine conflict. Christophe Gateau/dpa
Germany needs to provide aid to war-torn Ukraine, the country's ambassador to Germany said as he made an urgent plea for help before the Berlin House of Representatives.
"We need a supply corridor to Ukraine to provide people with medicine and food," Andriy Melnyk told the state parliament on Thursday. "We need a Berlin Airlift 2.0, only this time by land."
The diplomat was referring to the Western Allies' aid to Berlin after World War II.
"We all learned in our history books how brave this city was, back when the Soviets had imposed a blockade," the Ukrainian ambassador recalled of 1948-49. "Today, many Ukrainians feel the same way as the Germans did back then. And we ask you to do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities," Melnyk said.
"We must not be abandoned. We are there. We are fighting. For us, for our lives, for our children. But we are also fighting for you. We are also fighting for your freedom," Melnyk said to the applause from the members of the Berlin parliament.
An undertone of doubt and suspicion appears to growing louder among some of the truckers taking part in the "People's Convoy" in the Washington, D.C. area. As the Daily Beast notes, many in the gathering have begun questioning where and how the $1.6 million raised online to support the effort is being spent.
Since last weekend the group has massed in the parking lot of a racetrack in Hagerstown, Md, which is about 80 miles northeast of the District of Columbia. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the mix of big rigs, pickup trucks and sedans has driven a couple of laps in midday around the 64-mile circular highway to protest the non-existent federal government COVID-19 mandate. They stayed put at the racetrack on Wednesday because it rained.
Organizers told The Daily Beast that the size of the convoy, already about 10,000 strong, has increased this week as a result of media coverage. But questions are being asked about the money, the mission and the people behind the effort.
Many leaders and organizers actually are seasoned industry lobbyists, and some participants are wondering what their angle may be. For many of the actual truckers, they put their jobs on hold to join the rolling demonstration. And yet, those who signed up for action watched with disappointment and frustration as the project appeared to morph into a last-minute lobbying campaign. Some donors have expressed confusion about the funding and the mission, wondering whether the convoy will “finish what they started.”
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie Adams, told The Daily Beast that the convoy and its sponsor, the AFCLF (American Foundation for Civil Liberties and Freedom) might have to face questions about where the money has gone. “The federal standard to prove wire fraud has two elements: That somebody intended to defraud somebody else; and that they used wire communications to do it. So here the question is whether they intended to defraud,” Adams explained.
She pointed to the convoy’s website, which says explicitly that “100% OF THE DONATIONS GO TO SUPPORTING THE CONVOY!”
“A prosecutor would look at what’s communicated on that site to see what someone would reasonably believe that money would be spent on,” Adams said, noting that if they do not intend that all funds are really going to be used “on a road trip to straighten out our problems,” that would be misrepresenting.
“From the outside looking in, it’s hard to see where that money is going,” said Jared Holt, a researcher and Daily Beast contributor who studies American right-wing movements. “This has also frustrated some amount of people in the group’s Telegram chat rooms, who claim to have donated while anticipating a more dramatic protest. They fundraised and stockpiled as if they were going to camp out in the streets of D.C., but instead they’re kicking dirt at a racetrack in a city most D.C. residents have never even visited.”
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has demanded a copy of a voting machine analysis that had been placed under seal by a federal judge.
U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg ordered the report sealed in July out of concern that the cybersecurity analysis would be exploited in bad faith to fuel conspiracy theories, and the right-wing pillow magnate and his attorneys filed a motion Saturday asking for the report to support his false claims about election fraud, reported The Daily Beast.
“The Halderman report strongly supports the conclusion that Dominion’s electronic voting machines are vulnerable to intrusion, manipulation, and fraud,” reads a court filing by Lindell attorney Kurt R. Hilbert.
The analysis by cybersecurity expert J. Alex Halderman purportedly shows that a certain type of Dominion voting machine could theoretically be hacked, and Totenberg has steadfastly rejected requests by voting rights groups, Homeland Security officials and conspiracy theorists because she's concerned its findings would be twisted to bolster Donald Trump's election lies.
"I think people like Lindell are frustrating legitimate efforts to protect the right to vote with motions like this," said David Cross, an attorney for the voting rights activists. "They're a big part of the reason why we've not been able to share Dr. Halderman's report with responsible authorities and other members of the election security community who could help address the important concerns identified in the report."
Halderman had been hired as an expert on behalf of voting rights experts who sued the state of Georgia to put pressure on the secretary of state to update the system, but Cross said the report's findings about possible security issues were not proof of anything that Trump and his allies have claimed about the 2020 election.
"To be clear, the report does not identify any fraud in any election nor was that its purpose," Cross said.
Fox News had also sought the report in January to support its own defense in a defamation case, and Lindell's request could be aided by Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s recent decision to reverse himself and ask for the report's public release -- although that state's officials also agree that it won't prove Trump's loss was tainted.
”Secretary of State Raffensperger led the procurement and implementation of the voting machines, and it is his duty to ensure those machines are safe, secure, and reliable," said a spokeswoman for Gov. Brian Kemp. "He should work to gather all relevant information regarding this report, thoroughly vet its findings, and assure Georgians he is doing everything possible to ensure the system, procedures, and equipment are completely secure.”
A newly released report by the Southern Poverty Law Center details extremism in 2021 — and how elected officials like U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar helped white nationalists and hate groups move their views into the mainstream.
The SPLC’s Year in Hate and Extremism report details the number of hate groups across the country, how extremist groups are operating across the country and what rhetoric they are spreading.
“We are seeing other signs that dangerous white supremacist ideas are getting a toehold in the mainstream,” Cassie Miller, a senior research analyst at the SPLC, told reporters in a briefing on the report.
“Wow, what a group,” Gosar told the crowd in 2021 in Orlando, Fla., launching into a speech in which he railed against the “deep state,” talked about the importance of building an impenetrable wall along America’s southern border and how “cancel culture” is a greater concern than the climate crisis.
Gosar would later try to distance himself from Fuentes saying he denounces “white racism” but he has continued to be close to extremists including amplifying them on social media. On his Instagram account, Gosar has shared pictures of himself with a number of groypers.
Groypers are largely followers of Fuentes and use online harassment techniques as well as in-person trolling — but aimed at Republicans and other conservatives, with the goal of forcing them further to the right.
The SPLC report noted that the number of hate groups declined in recent years, but researchers noted that this could likely be due to this mainstreaming of extremist views. Essentially, they said, that means members of hate groups can function within existing structures without creating new organizations.
Arizona has a total of 42 antigovernment and hate groups the SPLC identified, including three Neo-Nazi groups and three white nationalist groups.
Last year, members of the Neo-Nazi Nationalist Socialist Movement rallied in Phoenix, and the group’s regional director is followed by Rogers on Twitter.
