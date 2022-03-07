Ukrainian Army says Russia is preparing for storming of Kiev
A Ukrainian army soldier observes his position during the Russian shelling in Irpin. The ceasefire that was planned this Sunday in the Ukrainian town of Irpin to establish a humanitarian corridor has failed. Diego Herrera/EUROPA PRESS/dpa
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces has said that Russian troops were preparing for the storming of Kiev.

In a bulletin released in the early hours of Monday, the General Staff said that Russian troops were aiming to take full control of the the cities of Irpin and Bucha, just outside Kiev.

Russian troops were also "trying to provide a tactical advantage to reach the eastern outskirts of Kiev through Brovarsky and Boryspil districts," the bulletin said.

"A fairly large amount of Russian [military] equipment and Russian troops are concentrated at the approaches to Kyiv," Interior Ministry advisor Vadym Denysenko was quoted as saying on Ukrainian television by online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda

"We understand that the battle for Kyiv is a key battle [which will be fought] in the coming days."