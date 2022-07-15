Ukrainian city cleans up and grieves after Russian missile attack

By Sergiy Voloshyn and Valentyn Ogirenko VINNYTSIA, Ukraine, July 15 (Reuters) A Ukrainian city far from the frontline grieved for its dead and cleared its streets on Friday, a day after a Russian missile attack killed at least 23 people and wounded scores. Ukraine said Thursday's strike on an office building in Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people about 200 km (125 miles) southwest of Kyiv, had been carried out with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea. The attack was the latest in a series of Russian strikes in recent weeks using long-range missiles on cro...