Ukrainian entry makes it into Eurovision Song Contest final

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine performs with the title "Stefania" at the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). Jens Büttner/dpa

Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, has made it into Saturday's grand final in Turin.

Kalush Orchestra advanced in the first semi-final late Tuesday along with nine other countries.

The musicians from western Ukraine and their song "Stefania" are the favourites for overall victory at this year's Grand Prix in the northern Italian city.

Artists from a total of 17 countries took part in the first semi- final on Tuesday.

The band has been vocal in expressing its support for Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion on social media since the armed conflict began.

Russia has been excluded from this year's Eurovision, as has its neighbour and close ally Belarus.

