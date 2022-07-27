Ukrainian president nominates lawmaker Kostin to be next prosecutor general
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP/Ukraine Presidency/Handout)

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has nominated Andriy Kostin, a lawmaker from the president's political party, to be the country's next prosecutor general. Zelenskiy submitted a formal request to parliament for the assembly to vote to confirm Kostin's appointment. He would replace Iryna Venediktova, who was removed as prosecutor general earlier this month. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)