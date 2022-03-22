Ukrainian TikToker arrested after he posted video of military positions that were later bombed by Russians

A Ukrainian TikToker was arrested after he posted a video of military vehicles that were parked near a shopping mall -- which was later bombed by Russian forces, Insider reports.
The bombing of the mall near Kyiv reportedly killed at least eight people. The day after the bombing, the Security Service of Ukraine posted a video of the man apologizing.
The man identified himself as Artemev Pavel Alexandrevich and said he was a resident of Kyiv. In his apology, he urged people to "not put stuff on TikTok."
According to the Russian news outlet Pravda, Alexandrevich posted the video on February 24, the day of the Russian invasion. It's not known why he posted the video.
After the bombing, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents not to share footage "of the movement of military equipment, checkpoints, strategic objects."
Read more at Insider.