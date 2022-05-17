Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol, ceding control to Russia

By Natalia Zinets KYIV/NOVOAZOVSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment. The evacuation likely marked the end of the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war and a significant defeat for Ukraine. Mariupol is now in ruins after a Russian siege that Ukraine says killed tens of thousands of people in the city. With the rest of Mariupol firmly in Russian hands, hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilian...
Far-right Arizona lawmaker under investigation after controversial remarks regarding Buffalo shooting
May 16, 2022
On Monday, the Phoenix New Times reported that the Arizona State Senate has opened an investigation into extremist Rep. Wendy Rogers after a comment she posted on social media appearing to claim that the racial massacre in Buffalo was a false flag staged by the FBI.
"Just hours after a shooter killed 10 people Saturday in a racist attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers took to social media to write: 'Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,' implying the attack was a false-flag operation," reported Katya Schwenk. "She posted the remark Saturday on Gab and Telegram, two social media sites popular on the political right. The posts gained hundreds of likes from Rogers' supporters."
"On Monday afternoon, the Arizona Senate voted to open an ethics investigation into her comment. The motion passed in the GOP-controlled chamber. Other than Rogers herself, only two senators cast dissenting votes: East Valley Republicans Warren Petersen, of Gilbert, and Kelly Townsend, of Mesa. Twenty-four senators voted in favor of opening an investigation," said the report. "Rogers did not speak during the vote. And so far, she has not taken down the posts, nor apologized."
One senator in support of the investigation, Democrat Victoria Steele of Tuscon, said, "This Senator was up before the ethics committee a year ago. In March, our state senate voted to censure her because of hateful, anti-Semitic comments. Spewing hate and furthering racist comments is not what we should be here for."
Rogers, who herself has ties to white nationalists, is also a close ally of former President Donald Trump who has repeatedly spread false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and has traveled around the country demanding that state results be "decertified," which is not a real legal process.
She has even faced calls by members of her own party, including gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon, to resign.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Republicans are already accepting defeat in Pa. governor's race -- and are looking for someone to blame
May 16, 2022
The Pennsylvania governor's race has one major problem that Republicans are suddenly starting to understand: The top GOP candidate has little chance of being elected to the seat. Fringe candidate Doug Mastriano has been enthusiastically endorsed by former President Donald Trump and appears likely to prevail in the primary on Tuesday. His poll numbers statewide, however, don't appear to be as successful.
Politico reported Monday that the Republican Party is anticipating that they'll lose the seat with Mastriano as the candidate and they're looking for someone to blame for a loss that is still nearly six months away.
Some Republicans are calling for the state's Republican Party chairman, Lawrence Tabas to resign. The theory is that he is responsible for not forcing a more mainstream candidate on the party instead of letting the far-right leader rise to the top. But it isn't just Tabas who led to Mastriano's success.
At the end of 2021, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst did a poll where they asked Republican voters about their support for pieces of the far-right ideology in the GOP. Just 21 percent of Republican voters agreed that Joe Biden’s victory was legitimate. That leaves an overwhelming majority of 79 percent of Republicans who believe that the election was stolen from Trump. What's more, the number hasn't changed much. The Washington Post did an April 2021 poll that showed that 19 percent of Republicans believed Trump won the election.
“At this point, Lawrence needs to own it. He’s the one in charge, so it’s up to him to figure this out,” said Cambria County GOP chair Jackie Kulback. “Honestly, as a state party, we need to reevaluate our entire organization. We need to look at reorganization.”
But the polls show that Mastriano is nothing more than a reflection of the GOP.
Kulback added that Tabas should resign, and that calls for him to do so are, “among insiders, very widespread.”
On the other side, however, Mastriano is furious that the party isn't doing enough to help him.
“This is the first time in 44 years that the state party has not endorsed a candidate for governor,” he told Newsmax on Monday. “And so truly, we have an opportunity in Pennsylvania where the people can make a vote without influence from the state party apparatus. So hats off to the party leadership for actually taking that bold stand.”
Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senate race, Kathy Barnette has seen a dramatic rise in popularity as the top two Republican men outspend her multiple times over. Trump doesn't support her because they didn't think she could appeal to all voters in the general election, he explained in a statement last week.
"Kathy Barnette will never be able to win the General Election against the Radical Left Democrats," he lamented. "She has many things in her past which have not been properly explained or vetted, but if she is able to do so, she will have a wonderful future in the Republican Party — and I will be behind her all the way."
He didn't cite any examples.
The winner of the GOP primary will likely face Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Four days after audacious escape from prison bus, Texas still hasn’t found convicted murderer
May 16, 2022
It’s been four days since a convicted murderer being transported on a Texas prison bus was able to remove his handcuffs, cut through a metal door to an armed driver, temporarily take control of the vehicle and flee on foot, according to prison officials.
Since then, prison officers, state troopers and local law enforcement have swarmed Leon County in Central Texas, using horses, dogs, and helicopters equipped with thermal imaging to search for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, a prison spokesperson said. But so far, officials have come up empty.
The unusual escape and extended manhunt have prompted state and federal officials to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to Lopez’s capture, with the lion’s share coming from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Lopez is serving two life sentences for capital murder and attempted capital murder out of Hidalgo and Webb counties.
“We will not rest until Lopez is caught,” Bryan Collier, executive director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said in a statement Saturday.
Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody on May 12, 2022. Credit: TDCJ
Lopez was sentenced to life in prison in 2006, after he was convicted of capital murder in the 2005 death of José Guadalupe Ramirez. According to court records, Lopez confessed to police that he killed the man on an order from a Mexican drug cartel. Lopez was later given another life sentence for attempted capital murder during a 2004 car chase in Webb County. A court ruling said Lopez was the passenger in a car when the driver fled during an attempted traffic stop. Law enforcement officers said they were shot at from the driver’s side of the vehicle.
On Thursday afternoon, Lopez was aboard a bus with 15 other prisoners and two veteran prison officers. He was headed from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville, where he is housed, to Huntsville for a medical appointment, according to TDCJ spokesperson Robert Hurst.
On the bus, the prisoners were handcuffed and separated by metal caging from the armed driver and a second officer in the rear of the bus carrying a shotgun. Hurst said such a setup is typical for prisoner transports.
Somehow, however, Lopez managed to get out of his handcuffs. And without being detected by either guard, the prisoner used a sharp object to cut through the metal door separating the prisoners from the driver and crawled into the driver’s section, Hurst said. A fight ensued, and Lopez stabbed the driver in the hand and chest with the unknown object.
The driver was able to stop the bus, and the fight between the two men quickly moved outside, Hurst said. Lopez got back into the bus, seemingly at about the time the officer in the rear leapt out the back after realizing there was a fight. With no officer on board, Lopez drove off.
The officer armed with a shotgun quickly shot out the rear tires, however, so after about a mile, Lopez lost control and the bus veered into a culvert on the side of the road. Lopez fled on foot through a cow pasture, Hurst said. The two officers caught up and fired at him with their sidearms and the shotgun, though Hurst said it didn’t appear Lopez was hit.
That was the last any official has seen of Lopez.
Hurst couldn’t explain how Lopez managed to get out of his handcuffs, or have the time to cut through metal in the bus and crawl into the driver’s section undetected.
“We’re still investigating,” he said.
But beyond Lopez’s remarkable escape is his continued absence, despite a quickly implemented search and the numerous police agencies on the hunt.
“We immediately went into emergency mode with an escaped inmate on the ground,” Hurst said, noting that TDCJ personnel rapidly set up a perimeter with the help of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and a local police officer.
On Friday, DPS put Lopez on the state’s Most Wanted list, offering a reward for $7,500. The next day, the state police agency raised the amount to $35,000, with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Texas prisons investigative branch offering another $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, TDCJ reported.
On Monday, Hurst said the agencies have not yet received any credible tips. The agency has asked anyone with information on Lopez to call 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/05/16/escape-texas-prison-bus/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
CONTINUE READING Show less
