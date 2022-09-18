Ukrainians search grave site for relatives after Russians driven out

By Ivan Lyubysh-Kirde IZIUM, Ukraine (Reuters) -Residents of the Ukrainian town of Izium searched for dead relatives in a nearby wooded grave site as emergency workers continued to exhume what they said were hundreds of bodies found after Russian forces were driven from the region. The causes of death for those at the grave site, discovered last week, have not yet been established, although residents say some died in an airstrike. Ukrainian authorities have said at least one of the bodies had tied hands and rope marks on the neck. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said investigators had ...