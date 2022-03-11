'Lying and disinformation': UN ambassador Thomas-Greenfield slams Russia at UN security council meeting
American United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday criticized the Russian government for calling a meeting at the UN Security Council and then using it to spread disinformation about purported American bioweapons labs in Ukraine.

In her remarks at the UN Friday, Thomas-Greenfield slammed Russia's claims about the supposed labs that it is now touting as a casus belli for military action.

"Russia asked the Security Council for today's meeting for the sole person of lying and spreading disinformation, and that is exactly what you have heard from the Russian [permanent UN representative] this morning," she said.

She then pointed out how American Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously come before the UN and "laid out with tragic accuracy" Russia's plans for invading Ukraine on false pretexts.

"He even cautioned that Russia would fabricate allegations about chemical or biological weapons to justify its own violent attacks against the Ukrainian people," she said. "Today the world is watching Russia do exactly what we warned it would. Russia is attempting to use the Security Council to legitimize disinformation and deceive people to justify President Putin's war of choice against the Ukrainian people."

