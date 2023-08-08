‘Unbelievably irresponsible’: CNN slammed over ‘bizarre’ and ‘reckless’ GOP impeachment plans reporting

CNN and one of its top reporters are facing criticism from journalists, attorneys, and other critics after publishing an article some say does little to shine truth on Republicans' false claims, along with what some are calling a "bizarre" post on social media, both highlighting House Republicans' plans to impeach President Joe Biden despite not having released any factual evidence that would support such an effort.

The post, on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to imply House Republicans actually have grounds to impeach the President for what would have to be "high crimes and misdemeanors," despite them having presented no such cause.

"A reason why many in House GOP believe Biden will face an impeachment inquiry in fall: Not moving forward now will create impression that House Rs have essentially cleared Biden of any wrongdoing over his ties to Hunter’s business entanglements," CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju tweeted atop a post promoting his co-reported story.

The response to the social media post and CNN article Tuesday morning was swift.

"This is unbelievably irresponsible reporting. You could not be more complicit in a fascist project than this story," charged national security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler in her analysis posted to social media.

Wheeler continued, adding a screenshot from the CNN article.

She writes: "It is **25** paragraphs until CNN tells the targets of their propaganda that the GOP has no evidence AT ALL of wrongdoing."

Wheeler also accuses CNN of publishing GOP talking points without stating they are false.

"I'm not sure why CNN thinks a GOP false claim that Biden lied is newsworthy, but all of James Comer's demonstrable lies are not," she adds, referring to the Oversight Committee Chairman who has spent a good part of the year making unsubstantiated claims against President Biden.

"There will be an impeachment even though there is ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE of wrongdoing, bc Hill reporters are really fucking easy to dupe with process stories based on totally made up propaganda," Wheeler concludes.

Others also weighed in.

"Despite Manu’s bizarre tone, it’s important for readers to know Republicans actually haven’t identified any evidence of wrongdoing. Their bombshell document is a cordial note from Biden to a family friend regretting they didn’t get a chance to chat at a luncheon," wrote attorney and author Luppe B. Luppen.

"Reckless," journalist and Sirius XM host Michelangelo Signorile charged. "Impeach for what? Media is so wrapped up in horse race and politics they don't look at evidence or extremism of the GOP in even moving forward with this."

Communications consultant Susan Bordson, a former TV news producer, wrote: "This @CNNPolitics congressional veteran reporter used his account to FEATURE the House GOP's preferred copy vs the option to include the RELEVANT contextual point that no verifiable evidence of wrongdoing has yet been presented. But 'impeachment' scored a big mention win!"

"Seriously?" responded Daily Kos managing editor Barbara Morrill to Raju's post. "No thoughts on the fact that there was no wrongdoing by Biden?"

Other social media users were also angered.

"Do you maybe want to add any context for your readers about there being zero basis for any sort of impeachment hearings and that no one on the right has articulated what they’re planning on impeaching him for or are you just a stenographer?" asked one.

"You had space in this tweet to say that it’s baseless and unwarranted. Please try to do better going forward. It’s ridiculous if the press just keeps saying “impeachment” over and over without giving any context," observed another.

Still others focused on the House Republicans.

Award-winning Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall called it a "remarkable admission or reporting this as non-ridiculous. They have to impeach Biden or else people will realize they didn’t find anything in their investigations."

Sirius XM host Joe Sudbay wrote: "epitomizes how deranged House GOP is AND how complicit so many in DC media are." He added, "alleged GOP moderates will whine to complicit media about this, then vote with their fellow GOP extremists."

Assistant professor of journalism and managing editor Josh Kranzberg: "Every time I've read a story about their investigations into Biden, I can only think of one line...You are not serious people. This story confirms it. They are not serious people."

Attorney Ben Friedman: "So the GOP position is essentially 'If we don’t keep up the charade, voters might figure out that our outrage was always fake.'"

Read the social media posts above or at this link.