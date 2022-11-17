Uncertainty swirls in Fort Lauderdale after fired auditor is elected as city commissioner

"Republicans get control of the House and the first they do is...No not explore how to tame inflation or crime etc. They launch an investigation of President and Hunter Biden," Rivera tweeted in a rant Newsweek spotted. "Boring. Divisive. Retro. Unwanted. Zero positive impact on the lives of Americans. Is this the real Red Wave?"

In a statement to Newsweek, Rivera explained: "Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans' top priority is to go after President Biden with politically-motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories. President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans' priorities, and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge."

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who will chair the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, intends to spearhead the attack on the Bidens focusing on a series of cash payments that showed up in Suspicious Activity Reports that banks report to the Treasury Department. While SARs were once only done on actually suspicious transactions, after Sept. 11, 2001, a law was passed that SARs must be done on all payments of $10,000 or more.

"One SAR generated by an American bank to the Treasury Department connects Hunter Biden and his business associates to human trafficking, among other illegal activities," Comer said citing a conspiracy theory. "As part of our investigation, we have evidence that the finances, credit cards, and bank accounts of Hunter and Joe Biden were co-mingled, if not shared."

An ICE agent who was previously in the child exploitation group of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit, reached out to the Delaware State Police (DSP) claiming the younger Biden was connected to potential crimes, Vice News reported in July. The accusations came after he made nine donations on the WinRed platform in 2019 and 2020, which is used so that people can donate to Republican candidates. The donations came in the months leading up to the 2020 election.

It's unclear if his claims sparked the federal investigation or if something else did, but the Department of Homeland Security under Trump began investigating Hunter Biden for exploitation. DHS has refused to answer questions about their investigation.

"Though the agent’s name, entire resume, and current occupation is posted on LinkedIn, the agency claimed he was working undercover and could not be named in print," said Vice.

Four days after giving one of the donations on WinRed, the agent "emailed the DSP looking into “allegations” against Biden, which first surfaced through the former president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, a well-known peddler of any and all unverified gossip linked to Joe Biden."

That appears to be the only claim of the trafficking claims that Comer says he'll be investigating. Homeland Security has never revealed if they uncovered any information to confirm the allegations, but the younger Biden has not been arrested for anything.

Republicans were supposed to have a "red wave" in November's election, but they narrowly won the House and they were not able to gain any seats for the Senate, losing one in Pennsylvania. They campaigned mostly on gas prices, inflation and crime, but have not addressed any solutions yet for those issues.