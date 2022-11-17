Uncertainty swirls in Fort Lauderdale after fired auditor is elected as city commissioner

Fort Lauderdale is swirling in uncertainty a week after the midterms when the city decided not to swear in new commissioners who won their elections, Local10 reports.

The city’s former longtime auditor John Herbst says he was blind-sighted by his abrupt termination months ago. Now, he's won a seat on the Florida city's commission.

Herbst was fired in February after conducting a probe into former police Chief Larry Scirotto’s work hours related to his second job as a National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball referee. According to Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Herbst was not supposed to be conducting independent investigations.

"Now, with nearly 40% of the vote against three challengers in the District 1 race, he’ll be working on the commission," Local10's report stated. "After his controversial firing, Herbst is now being hit with a late-hour challenge to the commission seat he won in last week’s election - a feeling of political whiplash."

Watch Local10's report on the story below:


Uncertainty settles in Fort Lauderdale after city decides not to swear-in new Commissioners vote... www.youtube.com

SmartNews