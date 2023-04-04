Undocumented California farmworkers would get path to state residency under new proposal
In this file photo, Vessey Farms Green Cabbage is harvested on Nov. 29, 2022, in Holtville, California. - Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California lawmaker is trying to create a path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of undocumented farmworkers. On Monday, Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Merced, introduced Senate Bill 831 — the Agricultural Worker Permanent Residency Program. The bill would authorize the California governor to work with the federal government to establish a pilot program allowing agricultural workers to start a process toward legal status. The legislation marks an attempt to circumvent the decades-long effort by the federal government to stabilize the agricultural workforce. It’s been more...