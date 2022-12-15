Unexplained leak from docked Soyuz spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk

By Steve Gorman (Reuters) -A routine spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) was called off as it was about to begin after flight controllers noticed a stream of particles spewing from a docked Soyuz spacecraft, a NASA webcast showed. The apparent leak, which was visible in NASA's live video feed and appeared as a torrent of snowflake-like particles spraying from the rear section of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule, seemed to be liquid escaping from the spacecraft, possibly coolant, a NASA commentator said. NASA said none of the seven members of the current Inte...