‘Unhinged’ MAGA rioter receives 42-month sentence – even after beating the stiffest charge against him

A Maryland man who was described by a Capitol Police officer as “aggressive and unhinged” received a 42-month federal prison sentence Thursday for his role in resisting law enforcement during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.



Daniel Egtvedt, 59, of Oakland, Maryland, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who had presided over Egtvedt’s bench trial in December. Cooper found Egtvedt guilty of four felonies and three misdemeanors but ruled the government “had failed to prove he ever assaulted any officers or committed violence,” as Raw Story reported.

But the judge didn’t mince words at the sentencing hearing, according to WUSA9 reporting:

“I’ve seen a lot of these cases and you were among the most disruptive and threatening and dangerous instigators there,” Cooper said. “I think you were part of a group that overran police lines outside of those doors and afterward you tried to call in more folks.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Christian company ignites ‘insane’ battle after trademarking ‘worship leader’

Cooper also rejected arguments Egtvedt made about “being a pawn of Donald Trump and others.

“I don’t buy that your only choice was to blindly follow Donald Trump and the mob into the Capitol,” he said.”

The Justice Department had sought a 64-month sentence, arguing Egtvedt had

“directly contributed to an injury suffered by DC Police Officer Michael DeCruz and to post-traumatic stress experienced by U.S. Capitol Police Officer Melissa Marshall,” WUSA reported.

“Marshall, who has since left the department and moved to New Zealand, said in a victim impact statement via Zoom on Thursday that she felt other Americans and elected officials had forgotten what happened on Jan. 6,” WUSA9 reported. “’I want to be clear that what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was a domestic terrorist attack,’ she said.

“Marshall said by the time she’d encountered Egtvedt, who entered through the Senate Wing doors after they were breached by other rioters, she had ‘already spent hours fighting for my life.’ She described Egtvedt as ‘aggressive and unhinged’ and said she’ll never forget their encounter.

“Seared into my memory forever is the moment when he charged me, grabbed me and screamed into my face, ‘You shoot me! Shoot me!’” Marshall said.”

Egtvedt, stands “over six feet tall and weighed, at the time, well over 300 pounds,” according to a DOJ press release.