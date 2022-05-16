Unilateral action on Northern Irish Brexit rules is wrong, Sinn Fein tells UK PM

HILLSBOROUGH, Northern Ireland (Reuters) -Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said her party had a "fairly tough" meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday in which they told him taking unilateral action over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland would be wrong. Johnson says the European Union must make concessions on the rules - known as the Northern Ireland protocol - to win over the province's unionist community loyal to the United Kingdom, and has threatened unilateral action that the EU says could start a trade war. McDonald, whose party seeks a united Ireland a...