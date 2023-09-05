United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to computer issue -ABC News
September 5, 2023, 1:42 PM ET
A polling firm working with the Wall Street Journal has also been on the payroll of former President Donald Trump and his 2024 campaign and received more than $600,000 from his campaign, legal analyst Allison Gill first reported.
Raw Story confirmed on the Federal Elections Commission website that, since the beginning of 2023, Fabrizio Lee & Associates has pocketed huge expenditures with the largest being $208,000 for "polling expenses and the least being $2,372.98 for "polling consultant expenses: travel." There were two other expenditures over $100,000.
The website for the group openly declares its connections, boasting: "Fabrizio, Lee & Associates has worked directly on the campaigns or independent expenditure efforts that successfully elected 20 U.S. Senators and 9 Republican Governors. And we were honored to have the privilege to serve as Chief Pollsters for President Donald J. Trump’s Presidential campaigns."
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Tony Fabrizio is a long-time Republican pollster and worked with Trump's campaign in 2016, as well as recently. But the most recent poll from the Wall Street Journal lambasting President Joe Biden for being too old to run for president was also conducted by Tony Fabrizio, in conjunction with another pollster, Michael Bocian, who works with some Democratic candidates but not the Biden campaign.
Trump is just three years younger than Biden. Several Republican members of the U.S. Senate are older than Biden.
Fabrizio also did a poll for the WSJ that concluded Latino voters have abandoned the Democratic Party. Fabrizio was also listed on the Wall Street JournalCEO Council.
A screen capture of the disbursement page is below or at the link here.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Local attorneys and lawmakers gathered at the Orange County Courthouse to demand that suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell be reinstated a month after she was removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tuesday’s press conference in the courthouse courtyard held in solidarity with Worrell, who wasn’t present, happened at the same time as others organized in Tampa and Miami. Though few supporters attended, those who did spoke out against Worrell’s removal and called it “unconstitutional.” It’s been nearly a month since Worrell was suspended after months of back-and-forth with law enforcem...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A panel of judges heard oral arguments Tuesday over whether to uphold or overturn the convictions of a former Kansas City police detective who in 2019 fatally shot a Black man. Eric DeValkenaere, who is white, was sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the killing of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb, who was shot while in his pickup truck at his home. The first Kansas City officer to be convicted in the death of a Black man, DeValkenaere is asking judges at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, in d...
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.