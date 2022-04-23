UN chief to meet with Zelensky after speaking with Vladimir Putin

By Daphne Psaledakis (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow next week to meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin and then head to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Guterres will head to Moscow on Tuesday and meet Putin as well as having a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Eri Kaneko, Guterres' associate spokesperson, told a news briefing in New York on Friday. "He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently," Kaneko said. He will meet with Zelenskiy on Thursday, foreign ...
Trump gleefully points to the place he took photos with McCarthy — then dismisses new 'resign' recording
April 22, 2022
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) quickly called Donald Trump on Thursday night after the recording of him speaking to the GOP caucus was released for the world to hear.
By Friday, Trump was speaking about the call to the press from Mar-a-Lago, the Wall Street Journal reported.
“He made a call. I heard the call. I didn’t like the call,” said Trump. “But almost immediately as you know, because he came here and we took a picture right there—you know, the support was very strong."
He pointed to the spot in the room where he and McCarthy stood for the photo of the two of them when McCarthy crawled back to Trump after demanding he resign due to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“I think it’s all a big compliment, frankly,” Trump said of McCarthy and other Republicans who first criticize him but then ingratiate themselves to him after. “They realized they were wrong and supported me.”
Ex-Republican colleague of Kevin McCarthy: He's the 'most scurrilous, power-hungry, hypocritical leader' in the GOP
April 22, 2022
Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) went off on House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), recalling his attempt to stop McCarthy from obtaining the top spot in the GOP House in 2015.
Host Medhi Hasan asked Jolly how frequent this level of lying is in the GOP and if it's typical for McCarthy.
"It was brazen, but I will say that Kevin McCarthy is one of the most scurrilous, power-hungry, craven, hypocritical leaders to be elevated within the Republican conference," Jolly began. "I say that as one of the members that opposed him when he tried to become Speaker in 2015 and, ultimately, stopped his ascension to the Speakership when John Boehner resigned. Kevin McCarthy got to congress knowing that he wanted to be Speaker of the House."
Jolly went on to recall that McCarthy was one of the three young Republicans known as the "Young Guns" who thought of themselves as the future of the GOP. It was McCarthy, Eric Cantor and Paul Ryan. Of the three, only McCarthy is left.
"But what the nation learned once again today is that Kevin McCarthy lied to his own leadership team, he lied to the conference, he lied to the former president, he lied to the press, and he lied to the American people," said Jolly. "The only saving grace here, Medhi, is that the entire Republican conference already knew that. They have already supported him. Because understand that he actually said on that private call to the entire Republican conference on the 11th of January that Donald Trump has accepted responsibility. He told the entire conference that. But then he went out and told the world a different story. Republicans saw him do that, and have yet to hold Kevin McCarthy accountable. They are in this bed with him, all the way."
Hasan noted that Americans are hearing the recording for the first time, but that the Republican caucus heard it over a year ago and have known this whole time what was really going on.
See the full discussion below:
the 'most scurrilous, power-hungry, hypocritical leader' in the GOP www.youtube.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's lawyer exposed himself to a 'heckuva conflict of interest': former federal prosecutor
April 22, 2022
On Friday, during the hearing against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), her attorney objected to a line of questioning about White House discussions of declaring martial law to overturn the 2020 presidential election — saying that he also represents former President Donald Trump, and claiming that any discussions on that are covered by executive privilege.
Question: Did you discuss the idea that there should be martial law prior to the inauguration \nLawyer: I\u2019m going to have to object. I actually represent the President and that\u2019s covered by executive privilegepic.twitter.com/uCCGSmHwrm— Acyn (@Acyn) 1650654050
In response, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance expressed her shock at the claim of executive privilege, claiming that it is a "heckuva conflict of interest" for this attorney representing Greene to also have been involved in discussions with Trump — and noting the multiple ways that executive privilege does not, in fact, apply to this situation.
A lot of things to say about this, but one of the first that pops into my mind is, wow, that's one heckuva conflict of interest for a lawyer to have. Nice of him to share (& of course, Biden not Trump, decides privilege. Even if this is, there's that pesky crime-fraud exception)https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1517579196037443584\u00a0\u2026— Joyce Alene (@Joyce Alene) 1650664510
Greene's hearing is a part of a lawsuit arguing that she should be disqualified from the ballot to run for re-election to Congress, under Civil War era law that prohibits insurrectionists from holding federal office. So far, such legal efforts have not been successful; a similar challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was recently blocked by a federal judge appointed by Trump.
