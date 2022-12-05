University of California Strike: Why Berkeley student workers struggle to find safe and affordable homes
Diego Villegas, a UC grad student worker on strike for better wages, says he struggles to afford the rent for a room in a house in Oakland, California, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. - Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Diego Villegas had no illusions that leaving Mexico City to pursue a graduate degree at University of California-Berkeley would be easy. But he was unprepared for the harsh reality of finding safe and affordable housing in a college town struggling to accommodate its growing student population. After a faulty air conditioner set fire to his first rental, Villegas slept on couches for months while frantically searching for a new place to live. The school helped by getting him into scarcely available student housing, but he could barely afford the cramped studio apartment. He’s since moved to a ...