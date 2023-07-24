Unused gift cards can feel like wasted money. Here’s what to do if you have them after a store goes out of business
If you receive a gift card, try to use it right away, a consumer advocate warns. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

Ashley Battista Ridolfi had been saving her spa gift card for the final weeks of her pregnancy. Her husband gave it for her birthday in February, knowing she’d enjoy a premium massage — valued around $150 — at Toppers Spa, a place she’d patronized several times in the past five years. Ridolfi, 37, of Eagleville, Pennsylvania, thought of the unused gift card immediately when she saw an article last week about the regional chain filing for bankruptcy and closing all its locations. “I had not had the opportunity to use it yet, and I was planning on using it in the next six weeks or so,” she said ...