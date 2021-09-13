Vaccine refusers are 'crying foul at what they consider harsh judgment by others' at work: report

Americans who are refusing to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus are now complaining about being negatively judged by their vaccinated colleagues, CNBC reports.

Surveys conducted by legal compliance and consulting services firm Seyfarth at Work show that tensions are boiling over between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers who are returning to offices, as many vaccine refusers are "crying foul at what they consider harsh judgment by others or better opportunities for vaccinated office-mates."

Additionally, the survey found that vaccine refusers were upset about being subjected to regular COVID-19 tests, and one unnamed unvaccinated worker complained to the survey that "our vaccine fears have turned us into veritable office outcasts."

Corporate law expert Philippe Weiss, the president of Seyfarth at Work, told CNBC that human resources departments are getting headaches from dealing with vaccine refusers.

"In some workplaces we have seen a significant spike in hostility," he said. "Human Resources contacts report the stress of attempting to manage the introduction of oft-changing Covid safety policies with, in some cases, an inundation of gripes from both the vaxxed and unvaxxed."

Anthony Mingione, an employment lawyer and partner in the New York office of law firm Blank Rome, told CNBC that many offices are delaying reopening because they don't want to deal with tensions between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.

"The tension between vaccinated and unvaccinated colleagues is a key issue behind the slowing rate of large-scale office returns," he said. "Many times vaccinated employees feel like they are being unfairly forced to shoulder work responsibilities for unvaccinated colleagues."

